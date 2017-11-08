Cougar football: 8 SECONDS to victory

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Riverside escapes Snyder Field with last-moment touchdown in final game…

Eight seconds. Just eight more seconds. Just eight more blinks on the scoreclock. If the Cougars could have kept Riverside out of the end zone for just eight more seconds, they would have won last Friday night’s ballgame.

Unfortunately for Chewelah, that did not happen. Riverside scored with eight seconds remaining in the game to deprive the Cougars of a season-ending football victory. They had held an 8-6 lead since the second quarter, but the Rams came from behind to steal the win.

Conner Campbell ran the ball over the right pylon for the winning touchdown for Riverside, capping a lengthy 19-play, 80-yard drive that consumed 11 minutes of the fourth quarter to defeat the Cougars 12-6.



Chewelah had slowed down Riverside’s onslaught a couple of times, but the Cougars were unable to untrack it. Dakota Kroiss made a tackle behind the line of scrimmage for a six-yard loss early in the Riverside drive, and Nolan Hansen brought down another ball carrier for a two-yard loss, yet the Rams kept marching.

Chewelah put Riverside into fourth down situations twice, but both times the Rams earned a new set of downs, once on a four-yard run and again on a 13-yard halfback pass. From the midfield stripe to the end zone, they chewed up yardage and the time on the clock in small chunks, earning four first downs along the way.

In the end, the Cougars failed to derail the battering Rams. They just had to keep Riverside out of the end zone for eight more seconds—just one more play—to preserve a Chewelah triumph, but they were unable to beat Campbell to the pylon. And with the loss, football season came to a close in Cougarville.

Chewelah scored first. Following a Riverside turnover on downs, the Cougars went 65 yards in 10 plays, with Kaden Mackowiak knifing across the goal line with 1:15 left to play in the opening quarter.

The extra-point pass from Owen Baldwin to Kroiss gave the home team an 8-0 lead.

The scoring drive was highlighted by Baldwin’s 34-yard option keeper that gave Chewelah a first down on the Riverside two-yard line.

Mackowiak hit pay dirt on the next play with his short run into the end zone. Along the way, the Cougars converted a crucial fourth down situation with Baldwin’s three-yard quarterback sneak and Kaden Krouse had an eight-yard run that moved the ball into Ram territory.

Riverside replied with its first touchdown of the game. Relying on the toss sweep and the off-tackle blast plays that were successful in the first encounter between the two teams, the Rams ran the ball 80 yards in 12 plays. Ryon Hrezo completed the drive with a five-yard run to narrow the Cougar lead to 8-6.

Riverside attempted an extra-point run to tie the score, but the ball was fumbled and Chewelah held a two-point lead until the final few seconds of the game.

The two teams exchanged pass interceptions before halftime. Riverside picked off a Cougar pass that was thrown short, and Griffin Stroyan returned the ball to Chewelah with a pass interception near midfield.

Neither team was able to move the ball in the third quarter. They just punted the pigskin back and forth to each other.

That changed, however, when Stroyan snagged another Ram pass in favorable field position at the Cougar 40-yard line. From there, Chewelah began an assault into Riverside territory. A 14-yard pass completion from Baldwin to Kroiss gave the Cougars a first down at the Ram 46-yard line. Mackowiak ran a toss sweep for 25 yards to the 21. Two more carries by Baldwin put Chewelah on the Riverside in the red zone at the 10-yard line.

But, the Cougars failed to score. Two attacks at the middle of the Riverside’s goal line defense resulted in a one-yard gain, and a fumble on third down left Chewelah 11 yards from the end zone. Then, Baldwin was sacked on a fourth-down pass attempt, and the Rams took possession of the ball on downs.

The Cougars’ failure to score suddenly changed the momentum from one side of the ball to the other.

More than that, it probably cost Chewelah the game. If the Cougars had scored, they would have taken a one touchdown lead and created at least an eight-point split on the scoreboard. Their inability to slam the door on the Rams gave Riverside a final opportunity for a come from behind win, and they made the most of it.

Riverside took possession at the Ram 20-yard line and marched the remaining length of the field for the winning touchdown with only eight seconds left in the season.

Crossover Games

Northeast A League teams swept all four crossover games against the Caribou Trail League last Friday night. Freeman defeated Cashmere and Newport outscored Leavenworth to earn berths into the state football tournament. In other crossover games, Deer Park shut out Chelan and Lakeside trampled Omak. League champions Colville (8-1) and Okanogan (8-0) were allotted automatic entries into the state playoffs.