Cougar basketball sweeps Wellpinit

Yeah, Maggie Cobb is kinda good at basketball folks! (Photo by Brandon Hansen)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CHEWELAH 52, WELLPINIT 25

Cobb leads Cougars, has scored 59 points in three games

Maggie Cobb continued her scoring flurry for the Cougars, notching 19 points in a 52-25 victory over Wellpinit on Thursday night in Reardan to improve to 5-3 on the season. Cobb scored 14 of her 19 points in the first quarter.

Chewelah shut out Wellpinit in the second quarter and led 29-13 at halftime. Jada Orr led Wellpinit with eight points.

Krislyn Koler scored 10 points for Chewelah

CHEWELAH 52, WELLPINIT 25

Wellpinit 13 0 2 10-25

Chewelah 21 8 10 13-52

Wellpinit Scoring

Carden 7, Ford 2, Orr 8, Sherwood 2, Sherwood 3, Wynecoop 1, Abrahamson 2

Chewelah Scoring

Cobb 19, Koler 10, Miller 11, Robison 6, Skok 6

BOYS BASKETBALL

CHEWELAH 51, WELLPINIT 50

Robison sparks Cougars in first quarter, Chewelah holds on for win

Chewelah moved their record back to .500 with a thrilling 51-50 victory over Wellpinit on Thursday night in Reardan. Wellpinit had a chance with a second left to put a winning shot up, but instead threw the ball out of bounds.

The win snaps a four-game losing streak for the Cougars.

Chewelah has another slow first quarter, trailing 1B Wellpinit 14-9. Ryder Robison, however kept his team in it with long-range shots to spark some momentum. The Cougars battled back and led 27-22 at halftime.

Wellpinit trailed by five points after the third quarter but shaved things down to a tie in the fourth. Chewelah, however, held on with some clutch play by Elan Krausz in the post and the losing streak was snapped in Reardan.

The Cougars defense held a Wellpinit offense that had been scoring 70+ a game this season, while their offense was able to reverse a downward trend. Chewelah scored 29 points against Springdale on Dec. 20, and 36 against Newport on Dec. 16. It was their highest point total since scoring 51 against Lakeside on Dec. 9.

Chewelah hosts NEA League foe Deer Park on Jan. 3 at 5:45 p.m.

CHEWELAH 51, WELLPINIT 50

Wellpinit 14 8 13 15-50

Chewelah 9 18 13 11-51

(Box score not avaliable)