Conservation District Manager recognized for fire recovery efforts

(Press Release)

Dean Hellie of Stevens County Conservation District was recognized by the Washington Conservation Commission as the 2017 Northeast Area Manager of the Year. The citation reads as follows:

“We want to recognize you for your continued leadership of the Stevens County Conservation District. In particular there have been several challenges that have faced the district and with your leadership the district has been successful in addressing the various obstacles that have come your way. One of those challenges has been assisting the many landowners that were affected by the various fires from 2015 with fire recovery efforts. This past year, we saw several projects implemented despite challenges with the weather that made it more difficult than expected. You and the district worked diligently to get projects completed and assist those landowners in need.

The rains that were experienced in early 2017 also brought along another unexpected challenge – the flooding of the district office. You have worked tirelessly to deal with the multitude of issues that developed due to this unexpected event. You have worked to provide temporary work space for the district and its partners in order to ensure that business continues. You have dealt with the insurance claims, contractors, and many others to try and get the office back up and running as quickly as possible despite the many factors that have been out of your hands.

These efforts have taken a tremendous amount of time and effort but you have been committed to doing so while still delivering district services to the landowners of Stevens County.

On behalf of the Conservation Commission, I am pleased to recognize you for your excellent work with this 2017 Northeast Area Manager of the Year award.” It was signed by Mark Clark, Executive Director of the Washington Conservation Commission.