Congress reaches agreement on budget

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Federal government avoids shutdown…

The U.S. Congress reached an agreement late Sunday to fund the federal government through September, averting a possible government shutdown, the Washington Post is reporting.

Congress will be voting on the $1 trillion package this week which is a bipartisan agreement. The budget has $12.5 billion in new military spending and $1.5 billion in border security.

This comes after weeks of talk between Republicans and Democrats, the Washington Post reports. President Trump demanded that the budget provide funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall but that demand was eventually dropped. The Washington Post reports that the new border security money only be used for technological improvements and repairs to existing fencing.

Democrats got wins in including $295 million in help to Puerto Rico continue to make payments to Medicaid, $100 million to combat opiate addiction and increases to energy and science funding. Planned Parenthood is also slated to continue to receive federal funding.