Commissioners kick off “Constitution Week”

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Monday event held on Courthouse lawn…

At a commemoration event on Monday, the Stevens County Commissioners kicked off “Constitution Week” at an event on the courthouse lawn in Colville to highlight the importance of adhering to basic Constitutional principles, according to Commissioner Steve Parker.

The event, which included presentations from the commissioners and veterans’ representative Bob Gumm, was the commissioners’ second annual Constitution Week observance. The observance applies specifically to the commissioners’ office, but other county department heads were also present at the event.



