Colville wraps up perfect NEA League season with win over Chewelah

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Chewelah’s John Larson snags this five-yard touchdown reception from Owen Baldwin. (Brandon Hansen photo)

Cougars get lone touchdown on reception by John Larson…

The NEA League champions improved their league record to 7-0, as Colville downed Chewelah 35-6 in the final regular season of the year. Colville has won seven straight games since losing to highly ranked 2A squad West Valley on Sept. 9. It was also senior night for Chewelah and they paid their respects with a ceremony before the start to the game.

The Cougars were able to keep things close early and held Colville off the board until the 2:22 mark in the first quarter when Jakob Larson ripped off a 74-yard touchdown run.

Chewelah answered back with 7:41 left in the second quarter as Owen Baldwin threw a five-yard touchdown pass to John Larson to make the score 7-6. Colville answered right back as Jakob Larson ripped off a 55-yard touchdown run on the Indians next play from scrimmage.

Just before halftime, Colville scored again on a 55-yard touchdown pass to go up 21-6 at halftime.

Colville scored again with 6:16 left in the third on a 40-yard touchdown pass by quarterback John Knight and they rounded out the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown run for Tyler Baun.

Chewelah fell to 2-6 on the year and 1-6 overall.

The season is not over for Chewelah, who will host Riverside in a “crossover” matchup to wrap up the season next Friday at 7 p.m.

Colville gets a first round crossover bye thanks to winning the league championship.

