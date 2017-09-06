Featured News

Colville and Deer Park ranked in latest AP football poll

(By Staff Reports)

NEA League has two ranked teams, NE 2B squad has three ranked teams…

The NEA League is not lacking any power teams, as Deer Park is ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Football poll, while Colville comes in and No. 8. Both teams had big victories over the weekend, with the Stags defeating 3A Rogers 37-21, and the Indians downing Lakeland 35-7. Both were projected to finish 1-2 in the preseason predictions by the Spokesman-Review.

Also in the rankings in NE 2B League teams Liberty (No. 3), Asotin (No. 4) and Northwest Christian (No. 6), which will make for tough opponents for Stevens County squads Kettle Falls and Springdale.

In the 1B poll, Hunters is now receiving votes after their 32-0 win over Curlew on Saturday.

Here is the full AP Week 1 prep football poll…

WASHINGTON POLL
Class 4A
1. Camas (7) 1-0 97
2. Sumner (1) 1-0 85
3. Richland (1) 1-0 79
4. Woodinville (1) 1-0 63
5. Graham-Kapowsin 1-0 56
6. Gonzaga Prep 0-1 47
7. Lake Stevens 1-0 41
8. Skyview 1-0 34
9. Chiawana 1-0 23
10. Bothell 0-1 7
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (9) 1-0 99
2. O’Dea (1) 1-0 88
3. Kamiakin 1-0 82
4. Ferndale 1-0 53
5. Lincoln 0-1 51
6. Squalicum 1-0 46
7. Mt. Spokane 1-0 37
8. Bonney Lake 0-1 22
9. Timberline 1-0 18
10. Garfield 0-1 16
Others receiving 6 or more points: Peninsula 9. Mountain View 7.

Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (11) 1-0 110
2. Lynden 1-0 91
(tie) Tumwater 1-0 91
4. Liberty (Issaquah) 1-0 81
5. Burlington-Edison 1-0 60
6. W. F. West 1-0 43
7. Sedro-Woolley 1-0 38
8. Prosser 1-0 29
9. West Valley (Spokane) 0-0 26
10. Hockinson 1-0 15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Ellensburg 9.

Class 1A
1. Royal (11) 1-0 110
2. Connell 1-0 96
3. Mount Baker 1-0 85
4. Cascade Christian 1-0 69
5. Montesano 1-0 55
6. Deer Park 1-0 42
7. LaCenter 0-1 40
8. Colville 1-0 29
9. Nooksack Valley 1-0 25
10. Meridian 1-0 22
Others receiving 6 or more points: Zillah 12. Cascade (Leavenworth) 7.

Class 2B
1. Napavine (6) 1-0 87
2. Kalama (3) 1-0 79
3. Liberty (Spangle) 1-0 70
4. Asotin 1-0 61
5. Adna 1-0 56
6. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 1-0 38
7. LaConner 0-0 29
8. Toledo 0-1 19
9. Colfax 1-0 11
10. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 0-1 10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Rainier 8. Concrete 7. Ilwaco 7.

Class 1B
1. Odessa (3) 1-0 77
2. Lummi (4) 0-0 71
3. Sunnyside Christian (1) 1-0 61
4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 0-1 34
5. Neah Bay 0-1 30

Others receiving 6 or more points: Tacoma Baptist 26. Entiat 8. Columbia (Hunters) 7.

