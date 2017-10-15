College football roundup: WSU AND UW Apocalypse

(By Brandon Hansen/Managing Editor of the Chewelah Independent)

College football fan in Washington? You’re probably unhappy now…

It’s been fun hearing about how the Apple Cup was going to be the end-all battle of good and evil, complete with Thor and Zeus probably showing up to duke it out on the field.

But sadly that isn’t going to happen. Thanks Washington State and Washington football.

The state of Washington is good at many things. We have scenic mountains that are also sneaky volcanoes, we have gigantic wheat fields that help feed the country (Look it up! We’re really good at growing stuff! That was not a pot joke, promise!) and we have miles of coastline and timberlands to enjoy as the outdoorsy folk we are (wearing North Face jackets).

And up until this weekend we had two college football teams (I guess we could say that about the NFL’s Seahawks but I refuse to say that about a team that can’t score 20 points)

On Friday, the No. 8 Cougars got destroyed by Cal 37-3 in the Berkeley Bears’ second top-1o victory in 40 years. Yep. The Cougars “Couged-It” in historic fashion. Washington State had seven turnovers including six interceptions by former Heisman hopeful Luke Falk. Now Luke Falk will probably be resigned to doing color commentary on the radio in like four years.

There was also this ridiculous play by Cal quarterback Ross Bowers who can apparently defy the laws of gravity.

This game stunk on many levels. The Cougars had begun the season 6-0 and looked like perhaps one of the best squads in history to come out of the Palouse. Granted they’d only have to beat out like three other decent Cougar teams in history BUT THAT’S NOT THE POINT.

Errrr… now a 34-point loss to an un-ranked opponent certainly ruins this mystique. Luke Falk is once again shown to be susceptible to very awful games. The same happened during the Apple Cup last year. He apparently gets rattled and can’t do a whole lot. I mean he screwed up a shovel pass in a Mike Leach offense. YOU CAN’T SCREW UP A MIKE LEACH SHOVEL PASS.

To top things off, a Cal fan protested the treatment of livestock by rushing the field and sitting with a stuffed pig.

Is there a bigger gap in fan bases than the people of Berkeley and the people of the Palouse and eastern Washington? Nope probably not.

This game was played on Friday and thanks to TV scheduling these days, was still on the air at like 10:30 at night. Naturally, if UW was playing this game they’d be complaining about it being late. This happened, UW coach Chris Petersen complained about it getting past the team’s bedroom for TV games. This bugs me, WASHINGTON FANS AND PLAYERS, YOU LIVE IN SEATTLE, DRINK A CUP OF COFFEE. Don’t worry though, they had much more to complain about after they lost to Arizona State on Saturday.

Fifth-ranked Washington which was probably in-line for playoff spot, came into Sun Devil Stadium where the Arizona Cardinals sucked for years and conveniently laid a big fat egg in 13-7 loss to the 2-3 Sun Devils. This was perhaps the most unexpected result of the weekend because at least with WSU you might expect the occasional Coug-ing. But not Washington, they have a legacy, a tradition and a buttload more money in their athletic budget. But nope, they lost to a middling ASU squad…

This was the first top 5 victory by the Sun Devils since 1996. Washington’s kicker missed roughly 100 field goals (I counted) and scored a whopping one touchdown. Truly the best Washington squad since the early 1990s.

In the game, the Huskies – who have touted their high power offense all reason – managed to gain just 230 yards of offense.

This weekend four of the top ten teams in the country lost. It stinks for Washington and Washington State because they didn’t just lose, they lost to pretty bad teams. Our big “Apple Cup between undefeated teams” is now ruined. Sure both teams might still be ranked when they meet in Seattle but this game could have had national playoff implications.

Now it will probably just factor in who is going to the Holiday Bowl.

But wait, don’t fret!

The Eastern Washington Eagles – an FCS team – thumped Montana State in Cheney on Sunday for their fifth straight victory. At 5-2, they’re sitting atop the Big Sky Conference standings. Sure they almost blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter but look at the two other football teams – at least Eastern won!

The Eagles won this game in front of a crowd of 11,301 – which was the fifth-largest in school history. So at least there’s a bright spot in this apocalypse of college football weekend.

Now if you’ll excuse me I have some Apple Cup tickets I have to sell.