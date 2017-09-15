IT’S COLD OUTSIDE: Freezing temperatures expected tonight

(By Staff Reports)

The National Weather Service is warning northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle about colder tempretures tonight. With the arrival of a colder air mass, high pressure will build over the region with light winds overnight. This will cause tempretures to tumble well into the 30s and many areas will experience the first frost of the season. Expect the colder temperatures from midnight to 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Below freezing tempretures could kill sensative vegatation.

Locations expected to be affected by this is Chewelah, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Kellogg,

Pinehurst, Deer Park, Newport, and Republic.

Cover or protect outdoor plants until temperatures warm above freezing.