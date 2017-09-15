Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ News

IT’S COLD OUTSIDE: Freezing temperatures expected tonight

(By Staff Reports)

The National Weather Service is warning northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle about colder tempretures tonight. With the arrival of a colder air mass, high pressure will build over the region with light winds overnight. This will cause tempretures to tumble well into the 30s and many areas will experience the first frost of the season. Expect the colder temperatures from midnight to 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Below freezing tempretures could kill sensative vegatation.

Locations expected to be affected by this is Chewelah, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Kellogg,
Pinehurst, Deer Park, Newport, and Republic.

Cover or protect outdoor plants until temperatures warm above freezing.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
64°
few clouds
humidity: 23%
wind: 8mph NNE
H 68 • L 51
60°
Sat
63°
Sun
58°
Mon
55°
Tue
54°
Wed
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group