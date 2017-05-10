Coal’s Colossal Comeback

(By Stephen Moore/Stephen Moore is the Distinguished Visiting Fellow for Project for Economic

Growth at The Heritage Foundation)

Buried in an otherwise-humdrum jobs report was the jaw-dropping pronouncement by the Department of Labor that mining jobs in America were up by 11,000 in March. Since the low point in October 2016, and following years of painful layoffs in the mining industry, the mining sector has added 35,000 jobs.

What a turnaround. Liberals have been saying that Donald Trump was lying to the American people when he said that he could bring coal jobs back. Well, so far, he has delivered on his promise.