Coalition empowers Springdale community

(By GSLLCOC/For The Independent)

The Greater Springdale Loon Lake Chamber of Commerce business of the month for May is the Springdale Together Coalition. The mission statement: “Together building a positive and healthy environment that provides resources and opportunities to empower the Springdale community.” The funding comes from the State of Washington through Rural Resources, who is the fiscal agent. A portion of the funding comes from the taxes paid by marijuana growers.

Wearing all the hats of facilitator, worker and accountability to the state, is Rachel Montgomery.

Originally from Graham, Washington and having a degree in global health from the University of Washington, Rachel came to our area by way of Ethiopia. She signed up for a two years stint in the Peace Corps, that was cut to 22 months by civil war evacuation. She worked among rural people in remote areas as a community health educator.