Classic car enthusiasts show off in Chewelah

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Saturday is beautiful day for annual car show in the park…

Classic car enthusiasts enjoyed a beautiful day in Chewelah’s Jenne Memorial Park last Saturday, May 27 for the Nostalgia Days Car Show presented by the Chokes ‘n Spokes Car Club.

Owners displayed approximately 125 cars in the park and visitors voted on their favorites in 14 categories. Chewelah’s Mayor pro tem Payton Norvell attended the event to select and present the Mayor’s Choice award.