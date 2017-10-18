City’s Sand Canyon property sales raise concerns

(By Jared Arnold/Chewelah Independent)

Possible violation of state law…

The City of Chewelah’s sale earlier this year of two parcels of land on Sand Canyon Road has resulted in concerns from local residents and led mayoral candidate Bob Belknap to ask the city council some pointed questions at a meeting earlier this month.

The controversy surrounds the status of several city-owned water wells that are located on the properties and the situation has left some people asking: “Did the city really sell our water wells?”

Unfortunately, the answer – yes and no, depending on who you talk to – is about as clear as city water on hydrant flushing days.

Adding to the confusion is the question of whether state law was violated when the council approved the sales, as Belknap questioned.

“I’ve heard that there are two utility properties that have been sold without the requisite public hearings and I haven’t found those public hearings any place and I was just wondering: Is it true that those wells were sold and, if so, why public hearings weren’t held? If they weren’t held, can we recoup those wells?” Belknap asked the council at their October 4 meeting. Belknap is currently challenging incumbent Dorothy Knauss in the election for the mayor’s seat and has campaigned on the platform of public participation in local government.

The city’s Sand Canyon property, located in the 2300 block of Sand Canyon Road consisted of sixty acres, at least three wells, and a 500,000 gallon reservoir. In 2015, as part of an effort to sell excess properties to pay for their new maintenance shop, the city divided the land into three parcels – 26, 20, and 14 acres – and sold the 14 and 20 acre lots.

The 14-acre parcel was sold to Colin and Diane Mai in 2016 for $48,000. One decommissioned city well is on that property. The 20-acre parcel was sold to Doug and Linda Smith earlier this year for $66,250. The Smith’s discovered that one of the city’s active wells is on their property after they did a survey in preparation for a timber harvest. The remaining 26-acre parcel, which includes a decommissioned well and the 500,000 gallon reservoir, was retained by the city.

A LITTLE HISTORY

According to Stevens County Auditor records, the land was originally purchased by the city in 1949 from Rosa Herriott. Council minutes from that time indicate that the city acquired the land for the purpose of building a new water system and the system costs were expected to be $145,000. They built the concrete reservoir and developed the three wells, each approximately 30-feet deep.

Prior to that time, the city got it’s water from a surface collection system on the North Fork and South Fork of Chewelah Creek. Water quality issues prompted the council to develop the new water system on the Sand Canyon property.

In the 1970s, when new wells were drilled on Alm Lane, two of the Sand Canyon wells were abandoned because the water was failing state quality standards. The third Sand Canyon well, which now sits on the Smith’s property, is still on the inventory of Chewelah’s official Water System Plan as a secondary, or emergency, well. The Sand Canyon reservoir is still active and, in conjunction with a one million gallon reservoir on the east edge of town, serves the Chewelah South water system for storage capacity and to maintain consistent water pressure.

The golf course area of Chewelah North is served by a separate system.

DOES THE CITY STILL OWN THE SAND CANYON WELL?

While the ownership of the well is in question after the sale of the property to the Smiths, one thing is clear: both the city and the new owners are eager to work out a deal where the city can regain access to the well.

“There was not an official survey. We assumed when we did the measurements [the well] was right on our side of the line, but after Doug [Smith] pointed that out there is a possibility, we made it clear that’s still our well. And he was completely fine with that. If we need to do a little easement agreement, we could do that,” City Administrator Mike Frizzell said in an interview with The Independent.

After discovering that the well was on his side of the property line, Doug Smith agreed that he is willing to work with the city on a solution and has no intention of preventing the city’s use of the well.

“I was raised to be a good neighbor. We have to work with each other to make things work,” Smith said about the situation.

Frizzell indicated that the last time the well was used about ten years ago, during line flushing, and the use of the well is problematic as it requires a portable chlorine disinfection system that is difficult to control.

BELKNAP’S CONCERNS

After the October 4 council meeting, Belknap told The Independent by email that he was concerned about the level of supervision by Knauss over the city administrator and the response from city hall.

“The ‘accidental’ sale [of the well] is troubling on so many levels. When it was brought to her attention after the October 4 council meeting Dorothy [Knauss] said she knew nothing about it. If true, how much more isn’t she being made aware of? Given the [Washington Supreme Court] Hirst decision, the ramifications of this ‘accident’ could be significant. I predict that the city will attempt to wash away this ‘mistake’ as though it were unimportant and we in the community have nothing to worry about. It begs the question: Who’s minding the store? Apparently not Dorothy. The city should make every legal effort to recoup ownership of the wells,” Belknap said in his message.

His comments to the council on October 4 also raised the question as to whether or not a public hearing was held prior to the sale of the Sand Canyon properties.

Municipal Research and Services Center (MRSC) provides guidance to Washington cities stating that state law RCW 35.940.040 requires that a public hearing be held if property originally purchased for utility purposes is no longer needed for that use and the city desires to sell the property. There is no record showing that the city council held a public hearing prior to selling the property to either the Mais or Smiths. MRSC also cites RCW 35.94 which requires cities wishing to sell a public utility, or a portion of the utility system, to submit the issue to the voters of the city.

Frizzell said later that he is looking into the issue.

“It has been brought to our attention in the last couple days that there is an RCW which requires a public hearing to sell property which was originally purchased for utility purposes. It is unclear if this RCW pertains to this situation but we are looking into it. I can say that numerous conversations occurred with attorneys at MRSC and our own attorneys to discuss the sale of properties and the requirement of a public hearing was never mentioned,” Frizzell explained.

Belknap also questioned the status of any water rights associated with the Sand Canyon well.

Although the city’s Water System Plan and Department of Ecology documents indicate that 18 acre-feet per year of water rights is assigned to the Sand Canyon wells, both Frizzell and Knauss say that those rights were not sold with the wells.

“Water rights are not associated with individual wells,” Frizzell said.

According to information from Frizzell and the 2008 Water System Plan, Chewelah South currently has water rights to 1,090 acre-feet per year, including 129 acre-feet per year which was acquired from Ramona Rainbolt near Valley in 2011. One acre-foot equals approximately 325,000 gallons. Current water consumption of Chewelah South is about 730 acre-feet per year. All the water for the Chewelah South system is withdrawn from the two wells on Alm Lane.

FUTURE PLANS FOR WATER SYSTEM

Because of the city’s aging water system, the council approved in 2016 a $242,000 loan from the state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to perform pre-construction engineering and design work for upgrades including a new well, booster station and transmission main. The design, being done by Tom Haggarty of E&H Engineering, is expected to be done this winter. The total cost of the upgrade is estimated at $2 million, which could be funded partially by Community Development Block Grants.

The new well would supplement the existing wells on Alm Lane and Frizzell said he expects that the last active well at Sand Canyon would be abandoned at that time.