City sells Sand Canyon property

By Jared Arnold/For The Independent

The Chewelah City Council voted last Wednesday evening, Feb. 1, to sell a parcel of land on Sand Canyon Road and declared another piece of property as surplus.

After a closed-door executive session to “discuss minimum prices at which real estate will be offered for sale” and despite an objection by councilman John May, the council accepted an offer of $66,250 for the 20-acre parcel on Sand Canyon.

“I don’t think that’s enough money,” May told the council about the offer without additional explanation.

The property had been listed with Windermere Chewelah for $72,500.

May, along with councilmen John Wight and Payton Norvell, was appointed to a special “Facilities Committee” by Mayor Dorothy Knauss in January 2015. The special committee was tasked at that time with reviewing all city owned property and to report back to the council with recommendations as to what should be done with property that was no longer needed by the city.

May had previously commented on the Sand Canyon property in February 2015.

“What better future development than to sell it now for a goodly sum of money and build a nice shop,” May said to the council in 2015, according to council minutes.

The council voted 4-3 in favor of selling the property. Councilwoman Carra Nupp and councilmen May and Norvell voted against the sale.

Also that evening, the council voted unanimously to declare as surplus another piece of city-owned property commonly known as the “county yard.” The property is located on South 2nd Street West and is currently used to store transformers, power poles, water pipes and other materials. According to City Administrator Mike Frizzell, an offer to purchase the property is expected and, if the storage yard is sold, those items would be moved to storage space near the city’s new shop on the west end of town.

The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.