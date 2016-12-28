Featured News

City to hold hearing on park rezoning

By Jared Arnold/For The Independent
The City of Chewelah Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 11, at 10 a.m. to consider a proposed amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan and the rezoning of land currently zoned Community Facilities (C-F) to Single Family Residential (R-1). Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the Hearing Examiner. Written comments must be submitted to the city by 5 p.m. on January 4, 2017 at 301 E. Clay Ave. or PO Box 258, Chewelah, WA 99109.

The land being considered is Parcel No. 0256490, commonly known as Peye Creek Park in the Pinebrook subdivision located in the northwest area of Chewelah on Tamarack Lane. The parcel was originally reserved as future park space by the Pinebrook Estates developers in 1992. If the rezone is approved, the park parcel would be divided into three residential lots, according to the environmental checklist completed by the city in October.

The Hearing Examiner will consider the request made by the city, along with public comments received before and during the public hearing, and forward a recommendation to the Chewelah City Council for a final decision on February 15, 2017.

For more information on the proposal or public hearing, contact the city’s contract planner, Ryan Hughes, at 509-835-3770 or City Administrator Mike Frizzell at 509-935-8311.

