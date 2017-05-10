City council passes noise ordinance

The Chewelah City Council adopted a new noise ordinance and approved a sewer rate increase of ten dollars per month at its regular meeting last Wednesday evening, May 3.

The new noise rules set maximum daytime (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and nighttime (10 p.m. to 7 a.m.) sound levels in different zones of the city. In residential zones, maximum decibel readings during the day will be 60 dBA; 50 dBA at night. In retail and business zones, maximum decibel readings during the day will be 70 dBA; 60 dBA at night. In commercial and industrial zones, daytime and nighttime maximum sound levels will be 75 dBA. The ordinance also applies to animal noises.

The ordinance defines methods for measuring sound levels and sets penalties up to $600 and a misdemeanor.