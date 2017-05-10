Featured News

Featured News/ News

City council passes noise ordinance

The Chewelah City Council adopted a new noise ordinance and approved a sewer rate increase of ten dollars per month at its regular meeting last Wednesday evening, May 3.

The new noise rules set maximum daytime (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and nighttime (10 p.m. to 7 a.m.) sound levels in different zones of the city. In residential zones, maximum decibel readings during the day will be 60 dBA; 50 dBA at night. In retail and business zones, maximum decibel readings during the day will be 70 dBA; 60 dBA at night. In commercial and industrial zones, daytime and nighttime maximum sound levels will be 75 dBA. The ordinance also applies to animal noises.

The ordinance defines methods for measuring sound levels and sets penalties up to $600 and a misdemeanor.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
72°
clear sky
humidity: 34%
wind: 4mph SSE
H 73 • L 52
72°
Thu
42°
Fri
47°
Sat
52°
Sun
51°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group