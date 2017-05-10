Church burglarized in Chewelah

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Sound equipment stolen from Abundant Life…

The Abundant Life Fellowship Church in Chewelah was broken into on April 21, and had several things stolen including sound equipment and a church van.

The van later ran out of fuel and was abandoned south of Springdale.

The church had approximately $6,000 in replacement value stolen and property was vandalized in the break-in. The church’s main soundboard was stolen and property was taken to several pawn stores.