Featured News

Featured News/ News

Church burglarized in Chewelah

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Sound equipment stolen from Abundant Life…

The Abundant Life Fellowship Church in Chewelah was broken into on April 21, and had several things stolen including sound equipment and a church van.

The van later ran out of fuel and was abandoned south of Springdale.

The church had approximately $6,000 in replacement value stolen and property was vandalized in the break-in. The church’s main soundboard was stolen and property was taken to several pawn stores.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
72°
clear sky
humidity: 34%
wind: 4mph SSE
H 73 • L 52
72°
Thu
42°
Fri
47°
Sat
52°
Sun
51°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group