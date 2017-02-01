Chloe Dulaney earns $10K scholarship, week in D.C.

JHS senior one of 2 Wash. students selected for U.S. Senate program

By Scott Seamn/US Senate Youth Program

Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell recently announced the names of the two students who have been selected as delegates to the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) that will be held March 4-11, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Ms. Chloe Elizabeth Dulaney of Chewelah and Mr. Craig Finlay Robertson of Spokane Valley were chosen from across the state to be part of the group of 104 student delegates who will attend the program’s 55th annual Washington Week.

The USSYP was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by The Hearst Foundations since inception. Originally proposed by Senators Kuchel, Mansfield, Dirksen and Humphrey, the impetus for the program as stated in Senate testimony is “to increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government, learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials, and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision making not only for America but for people around the world.”

Each year this extremely competitive merit-based program brings 104 of the most outstanding high school students — two from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity — to Washington, D.C. for an intensive week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it. The overall mission of the program is to help instill within each class of USSYP student delegates more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service. In addition to the program week, The Hearst Foundations provide each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.

Transportation and all expenses for Washington Week are also provided by The Hearst Foundations; as stipulated in S.Res.324, no government funds are utilized.

Chloe Dulaney attends Jenkins Jr/Sr High School and serves as her school’s National Honor Society president. Additionally, Chloe is an active member of the Jenkins Senior High School pep band, the concert band, and the marching band. She plans on pursuing a course of study in the field of environmental engineering while at University of Washington, in addition to continuing her passion for instrumental music.

Craig Robertson attends University High School and serves as the Student Body vice president.

Craig aspires to work in the renewable energy field at an international level with hopes of impacting underdeveloped countries. Craig enjoys participating in a diverse range of activities, including student leadership, competitive soccer, Boy Scouts, Knowledge Bowl, Key Club, and French club.