Chiefswatch: Uphill battle keeps getting steeper

The Spokane Chiefs are running out of time.

After dropping both games over the weekend, one against a team near the bottom of the standings and the other against their bitter rival, the Chiefs uphill battle to make the Western Conference playoffs has become steeper.

On Friday, Spokane’s struggles on the penalty kill continued in a 3-2 road loss versus the Kootenay Ice.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan got the Chiefs going early, potting his 23rd goal of the season less than five minutes into the game, but the Ice would tie things up in the second stanza after a Tyson Helgesen roughing minor.

Kootenay scored early in the third to take a 2-1 edge, but Eli Zummack answered a couple minutes later, his sixth of the season, to make it 2-2.

Shortly thereafter, Zummack and Nolan Reid would head to the sin bin 62 seconds apart, giving the Ice a 5-on-3 power play that they would capitalize on, giving Kootenay their 12th win of the season (fewest in the WHL) and second against the Chiefs.

It went from bad to worse for Spokane the following evening when they headed to Kennewick to take on the Tri-City Americans. The Chiefs gave up goals on the first three shots they face en route to an 8-3 loss, despite outshooting the hosts 38-23 on the night.

Anderson-Dolan scored 5:59 into the game to cut the early deficit to 3-1, but the Americans would tally again before the end of the first to take a 4-1 lead into the locker room.

Hudson Elynuik scored at the nine-minute mark of the second, but Tri would get that goal back three minutes later to make it a 5-2 contest. Zummack would score for the second straight night to get Spokane within two goals again entering the third period.

The Chiefs dominated shots in the third 15-5 but the Ams would score the only three goals of the period sending Spokane to another loss it could ill afford. In fact, between the first and third periods, the Chiefs allowed seven goals on only 11 shots, a performance no offense could overcome.

There are 22 games left in the year and the Chiefs have the ability to play at a high level all over the ice, but they have an awful lot of work ahead of them if they plan on sneaking into the playoffs. The Portland Winterhawks have a seven point lead on Spokane for the final playoff spot while the Kelowna Rockets now stand as the most likely team to catch with 58 points to the Chiefs’ 48.

On Friday, Spokane hosts the Medicine Hat Tigers, the Eastern Conference’s second-best squad, before taking on the Kamloops Blazers the next night. The Blazers currently sit 18 points ahead of the Chiefs with two games in hand.