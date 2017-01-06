Chiefswatch: Spokane needs some wins

Chiefs still six points back

By Dylan Kitzan/For The Independent

Coming out of their winter break, the Spokane Chiefs were in need of some wins against teams they’re chasing for a playoff spot and, unfortunately, had a tough time making up ground.

The Chiefs lost three of four games, split between meetings against the Seattle Thunderbirds and Tri-City Americans and now find themselves six points behind Seattle for the last Wild Card spot with the second half of the season to go.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Spokane brought the fight to the Thunderbirds, but fell on the road 3-2. Despite outshooting the hosts 43-24, the Chiefs could only get tying goals from Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Tyson Helgesen before Seattle scored the game winner with just under eight minutes left for the win.

Spokane would exact revenge the next night, however, as Ty Smith’s game-winning goal 1:12 into overtime gave the Chiefs a 5-4 victory and a critical two points in the standings. Hudson Elynuik potted two goals in regulation, Helgesen scored for a second-consecutive night and 18-year-old Kailer Yamamoto tallied once in the win.

Two nights later, Spokane hosted the Americans and couldn’t sustain any energy from an early Ethan McIndoe goal, as Tri-City responded with six of the next seven goals in a 6-3 defeat for the Chiefs. While Spokane came out as the aggressor in the first and third periods, the Americans were able to quell the storms and respond in dominant fashion, pulling away from the Chiefs midway through the third for the win. Spokane got goals from both Kailer and Keanu Yamamoto in the loss.

The following night, the Chiefs had a chance to return the favor, but could only get a Riley McKay goal to open the scoring despite putting up 30 shots in a 3-1 loss on New Year’s Eve.

Goaltender Jayden Sittler turned aside 30 of 32 shots in an impressive effort before the Ams ended the scoring late with an empty net goal to earn a second straight win versus the Chiefs.

In an attempt to kickstart the lineup, Spokane made a pair of trades, sending veteran Curtis Miske to the Prince Albert Raiders for a fourth-round pick and newly-acquired Wyatt Sloboshan and a third-round pick to the Regina Pats for forwards Rykr Cole and Riley Woods. Both Cole and Woods had notched six goals and seven assists prior to being acquired by Spokane.

Those two and the rest of the Chiefs will be in action for four games this week when they hit the road for a meeting with the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday, Jan. 4 and the Kootenay Ice on Friday, Jan. 6. The Chiefs will have a rematch with the Ice on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Spokane Arena before hosting the Thunderbirds on Sunday, Jan. 8. Saturday’s game begins at 7:05, while Sunday’s tilt starts at 5:05.