Chiefswatch: Spokane has 30 games to right the ship

Chiefs not winning the games they need to

By Dylan Kitzan/For The Independent

Opportunity keeps knocking for the Spokane Chiefs. At some point, they’ll need to answer the door.

Lately, it hasn’t been like the Chiefs have been bad. Over four games last week, they netted five of a possible eight points, staying within striking distance in the Western Conference playoff race.

But the games they’ve lost over the last two weeks are the kind of contests they can ill-afford to lose if they want to jump at least one of the teams in front of them over the last 30 games.

Spokane started things off on the right foot on Wednesday, Jan. 4 when they traveled to Kelowna and knocked off the host Rockets 3-2 in overtime. Kailer Yamamoto and Tyson Helgesen scored goals 35 seconds apart in the middle stanza to stake the Chiefs to a 2-0 lead. Kelowna battled back to force OT, but newcomer Riley Woods tallied his first for Spokane with just under two minutes remaining in the extra frame to earn the victory. Goaltender Jayden Sittler was outstanding, turning away 33 of 35 shots in backstopping the Chiefs to the win.

Two nights later, it was Spokane’s top two scorers running roughshod over the Kootenay Ice, tallying all four goals in a 4-1 Chiefs victory. Yamamoto and Hudson Elynuik each scored two goals as Spokane peppered the Ice with 50 shots on the night, dominating the Eastern Conference’s second worst team. Trailing 1-0 after the first, the Chiefs turned up the heat, throwing 20 shots on net in the second while tying the game, then another 15 in the third while scoring three goals to secure the win. The win marked the second in a row for Sittler, who stopped 24 of 25 shots in his second straight outstanding effort.

Coming home on Saturday, Jan. 7 for a rematch with the Ice, Spokane had a golden chance to secure two more points, but only nabbed one in a 3-2 shootout loss. Down 1-0 late in the second, Keanu Yamamoto tied things up, but the game would only be deadlocked for a minute and a half as Kootenay took a 2-1 lead after two periods. Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored the equalizer midway through the third, his 19th goal of the season and, after a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout. Spokane nearly had to call on Boomer the Bear to take a turn as the shootout, typically three rounds, needed nine to decide a winner. The Ice’s ninth shooter was the only skater to beat an opposing goaltender as Kootenay won the shootout despite another sterling effort from Sittler, who recorded 21 saves on 23 shots in regulation and overtime and denied eight of nine in the shootout.

In their third game in three nights, Spokane ran out of gas as the Seattle Thunderbirds, one of the teams closest to the Chiefs in the standings, came into the Spokane Arena and overcame Anderson-Dolan’s 20th goal of the year to defeat the Chiefs 2-1. Spokane held a 17-16 shot advantage after 40 minutes and looked like they had the momentum heading to the final period, but the Thunderbirds came out hot late, outshooting the Chiefs 22-11 in the final period, potting a pair of goals to eke out the win. Dawson Weatherill earned second star honors, giving up just the two goals on 38 shots, stepping in nicely for Sittler.

Spokane’s struggles continued into Wednesday, Jan. 11 as the Chiefs’ special teams struggled, giving up shorthanded and power play goals in a 5-0 road loss to the division-leading Everett Silvertips. Weatherill weathered the early storm, stopping all nine Silvertip shots in the first, but Everett blew up in the final two stanzas, scoring five goals on 25 shots, to deal the Chiefs a third straight loss.

Spokane has stepped up recently in terms of defense and netminding and are always a threat to light up the scoreboard, the game against Everett notwithstanding on all counts, but will need to put those aspects together to make a run at the playoffs. Thirty games remain, 18 against Portland, Tri-City, Victoria and Seattle, the four teams Spokane has a realistic chance of catching, so the opportunities are there. It’s time for the Chiefs to answer.

This weekend, Spokane again plays three games in three nights. Friday and Saturday, the Chiefs play back-to-back games against the Portland Winterhawks before heading to Seattle on Sunday night for a date against the Thunderbirds