Chiefswatch: Close losses when wins are needed

Close but no cigar for the Chiefs

By Dylan Kitzan/For The Independent

The opportunities have been there for the Spokane Chiefs. Unfortunately, the results have not been recently, the result of which has the hockey team taking one step forward and two steps back.

In a week full of chances to narrow the gap in the Western Conference playoff race, the Chiefs struggled to win the close games, coming out victorious in just one of three contests against teams they need to start beating more consistently.

On Friday, Jan. 13, Spokane nearly rallied from four goals down, getting within one with more than six minutes to play, but ultimately fell to the Portland Winterhawks 5-4.

Ethan McIndoe’s power play goal in the first period knotted things up at one, but four unanswered Winterhawks goals later had the Chiefs nearly buried. Spokane put their nose to the grindstone and, rather than roll over, almost completed an improbably comeback.

Kailer Yamamoto kicked things off with his 26th goal of the season late in the second period before McIndoe scored his second of the night and 10th of the year midway through the final stanza to cut the deficit to 5-3. Just 85 seconds later, Nolan Reid tallied his first marker of his Spokane career to make it 5-4, but that would be the end of the rally, sending the Chiefs to a tough loss.

Spokane would get their revenge on Portland the next night, however, as the Chiefs used a three-goal first period to set the pace en route to a 6-5 win. Saturday’s game followed a similar script as Friday’s, but with a role reversal. Riley Woods staked Spokane to a quick 1-0 lead a minute and a half in and, after the Winterhawks tied it up, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Keanu Yamamoto and Eli Zummack each netted a goal to give the Chiefs a 4-1 edge. Portland needed just over four minutes after Zummack’s marker to pot three goals to make it 4-4 halfway through the second. Keanu Yamamoto’s second of the contest later in the middle frame sent the Chiefs to the second intermission up 5-4.

Anderson-Dolan’s second of the evening and 22nd of the 2016-17 campaign gave Spokane an insurance goal they would need as Portland would tally late to account for the final score.

One of the biggest differences between the two games in Portland was the performance of the Chiefs’ penalty kill. On Friday, Spokane allowed goals on both Winterhawk power plays but the next night, Portland scored just once in seven tries with the man advantage.

In their third game in three nights, the penalty kill was non-existent, allowing goals on all three power plays as the Chiefs fell on the road to the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-4.

Spokane found themselves down 3-0 early in the second period, but responded with goals from Hayden Ostir and Kailer Yamamoto to cut the margin to 3-2. The Thunderbirds had a more resounding answer, netting the game’s next three goals to go up 6-2 with under eight minutes left in the tilt. Ondrej Najman’s third marker of the season gave the Chiefs hope, but Spokane wouldn’t score again until Kailer Yamamoto’s second of the game with less than a minute remaining.

At 18-20-5-2 and with 43 points, the Chiefs’ chances of catching the Tri-City Americans (59 points) and Thunderbirds (52 points but with three games in hand on Spokane) are dwindling rapidly. That leaves the Victoria Royals (52 points, Spokane with a game in hand) and Winterhawks (45 points, two games in hand on Spokane) as realistic targets for the Chiefs to shoot at.

The key for Spokane to make up ground is to find some semblance of balance between scoring and defense. In recent weeks, it’s seemed that when the Chiefs’ defense and goaltending are on point, they can’t score and when the offense is clicking, they’re giving up way too many goals. Fourteen of Spokane’s 45 games have been decided by three goals or more, but just four of their last 22 contests have fallen into that category.

Over the weekend, the goal scorers showed up big time, netting 13 goals in three games. Unfortunately, they couldn’t keep pucks out of the net and only came out of the set of games with two points.

Spokane was scheduled to host Seattle on Wednesday, Jan. 18, but unfavorable travel conditions caused a postponement and the game will be made up on Tuesday, Jan. 24. On Saturday, the Chiefs will look for a win when they host the Kootenay Ice, who have won just 11 of 46 games on the year. The following night, Spokane will take on the U.S. Division-leading Everett Silvertips, hoping to steal a win on the road.