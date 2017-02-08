Chewelah Wrestling: Gettin’ it done at districts

Five Chewelah Cougars advance to regionals with shot at making it to the Tacoma Dome

By Geno Ludwig/For The Independent

Five Chewelah Cougars have advanced to the regional wrestling tournament at Omak this weekend and hope to be among those who earn tickets to the upcoming state finale in the Tacoma Dome.

Four wrestlers in each of the 14 weight divisions from the local District 7 Tournament at Freeman last Friday and Saturday will square off against four qualifiers from District 6, the Caribou Trail League. Half will qualify for the state tournament. The other half will be eliminated.

Representing Chewelah at Omak will be Conner Krouse, Kaden Mackowiak, Dayton Smith, Wade Baker, and Loren Olson.

Of the five, Krouse was the only Cougar to wrestle in the district championship finals. There, he met his nemesis Zach Hyta from Freeman, losing to him by a 5-3 decision to place second. On his way to the 195-pound finals, Krouse pinned Lane Pierce from Colville in 36 seconds and won a 5-0 decision over Newport’s Braedon Corkrum.

Krouse is currently listed third in the latest Wrestling Report rankings for 195-pounders.

Mackowiak got off to a bad start, losing a 3-2 decision to Reuben Seemann from Colville on his first trip to the mat. The Cougar 132-pounder bounced right back, however, to win the remainder of his matches. He pinned Nick Annanie from Lakeside midway through the third round, goose-egged Bradyn Petersen from Medical Lake by a 7-0 score, won a 6-3 decision over Jake Miller from Deer Park, and then placed third with a 2-0 decision over Nolan Doloughan from Freeman.

Mackowiak was ranked fourth in the latest 138-pound state rankings, but since then he has dropped to the 132-pound weight division.

Only four heavyweights remained at the close of the Northeast A League season. The others had lost bulk and moved into the 220-pound weight division. So, only four matches were needed to determine placing.

Chewelah’s Baker lost to Sawyer Hughes from Colville, but returned to the mat to pin Deer Park’s Justin Savage in 4:14. He placed third and will compete in the regional tournament.

Smith pinned Kyron Ray from Colville in 2:36 to win his first bout of the tournament. But, he lost his next bout to Hunter Nees from Freeman and had to battle his way through the consolation bracket to earn his trip to the regional tournament. He did so by pinning Lakeside’s Austin Butkus in 4:06, even though he lost his final bout to Weston Thomas from Medical Lake by a 7-1 decision. Smith placed fourth in the 113-pound weight bracket.

Olson won two of his four bouts and finished fourth in the 220-pound bracket. He pinned teammate Eli Flottman and won by injury default over Maverick Walker from Colville. His losses were both to Deer Park’s Amir Nuriddeen.

At Omak, every weight bracket will contain four wrestlers from each of the two districts. The number-one seeds from one district will be paired against the number-four seeds from the other district for first round action. Likewise, the number-two seeds will be matched with the number-three seeds. The eight-man brackets will use a double- elimination format. Four wrestlers will advance to the state tournament. Four will go home.