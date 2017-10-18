Chewelah volleyball playing down to the wire

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Postseason looms as Cougars gear up with win over Riverside…

An ugly win is always better than no win. Chewelah notched that win last Thursday night when the Lady Cougars defeated visiting Riverside in straight sets: 25-14, 25-23, and 25-18.

It was not a match of tenacious dueling hitters at the net, but one where both teams took advantage of the mistakes of the other. Riverside made the most mistakes and the Cougars accepted the league victory.

The win kept Chewelah in solid sixth place in the current league standings with a 5-7 conference record and two matches remaining on the schedule this week. They travel to Medical Lake on Tuesday and return home to host Colville on Thursday.

