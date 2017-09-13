Featured News

Chewelah VFW Post wins national award for community service

(By Staff Reports)

VFW member Jim Mach and Chewelah VFW Commander Ben Paramore pose with their national community service award. (Brandon Hansen photo)

Chewelah VFW Post 2047 received the National Outstanding Community Service Award which was announced at the VFW national convention in July 2016.

Each year, the VFW Department of Washington picks one post that excels in its community service efforts. Chewelah’s VFW post has put in plenty of work. In 2016 the local post put in 1,082 volunteer hours, drove 3,670 miles and gave the equivalent of $2,750.80 in donations.

This did not go unnoticed as the VFW Department of Washington selected the Chewelah Post as the Washington State winner of the award.

“It’s an extreme honor and it’s because of all the hardworking members of VFW Post 2047 and the Auxiliary,” VFW post commander Ben Paramore said.

The VFW post has 73 members and is part of an honor guard for the area in conjunction with the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and Legion Riders. They assist with memorial services and public events needing an honor guard. The VFW has donated to or worked to further community service through citizenship, education, aid to others, USO, Special Olympics, Veteran and Military Support, donating blood, youth activities, volunteering, transporting veterans to appointments, safety programs and more.

“We are involved with a lot of different projects, but our number one priority is assisting veterans and their families,” Paramore said.

The post received a plaque and a street sign identifying them as the National Outstanding Community Service award winner.

