Chewelah and Valley’s Dance For Kindness part of a bigger movement

(Photo gallery by Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Movement has grown to 50 countries in five years…

The Dance for Kindness is a worldwide movement, but found its place in NE Washington thanks for the efforts of Gail Churape and Kim Goot. It was the second year that the Valley School put together the dance, and the first year it was performed in Chewelah.

“I have been excited and inspired to be part of the Dance For Kindness and the organization Life Vest Inside,” Churape said. “Its mission to help build a kinder world is meaningful to me and there is a built-in connection with the other groups worldwide participating in this event.”

According to Churape, Life Vest Inside is a non-profit organization that inspires, empowers and educates people of all backgrounds to lead a life of kindness. They set out to effect global change through inspirational media, technology, education and on-the-ground social engagement.

As part of the Dance For Kindness, Valley School sent a care package to their movement group leader in Puerto Rico dealing with the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

In 2016, The Dance for Kindness saw events take place in over 100 cities, 50 countries with over 12,000 participants and more than 134 million media impressions. This is the fifth year this event has occurred.

“Dance For Kindness is part of a world-wide event and it is wonderful to feel the connection with people around the globe united in the knowledge that kindness is our common thread and that in acting in kindness we can change our world,” Churape said.

For NE Washington, the Dance for Kindness started on Sunday, Nov. 12 in the Chewelah City Park, while Valley Schools held their Dance for Kindness on Monday, Nov. 13.

“My hope is that each small act of kindness has a ripple that grows, touching more and more people,

stating a chain reaction of Kindness,” Churape said. “I want to forward Kim Goot’s challenge to our school to ‘be more aware of opportunities to act in kindness everyday.’ And to furthermore accept, reflect and be grateful as kindness is bestowed upon us. In this season of Gratitude and Giving, let kindness be our lead.”

For more info, people can go to http://www.lifevestinside.com to find more inspiration to bring kindness into your life.

Here are photos from the event this month…