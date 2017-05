(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Postseason coming up for Cougars…

Two boys’ doubles teams were the only Chewelah winners in last week’s league tennis match at Freeman.

Keith Justice and Earl Howard won the number one doubles match in three sets on Thursday: 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. Sylus Snelling and Trevor Arnold then teamed up to win the number two doubles match: 6-3, 6-2.