From a Chewelah Stage Mom to a New York playwright

Local’s one-act play picked up, premiered in NY play festival

By Brandon Hansen/The Independent Staff

Lori Londagin began performance writing when her kids became involved in StageTime and Jenkins High School theatre. That has since gone from an interest, to a hobby, to a full-fledged semi-profession (a super-hobby!). This month, one of her plays is being performed on the stage in New York.

“I just remember a lot of the students using similar monologues for auditions and thought to myself that I could write those. Or at least give it a shot,” she said.

Originally from New York herself, Londagin went to school at the US Merchant Marine Academy followed by the University of Washington. She was a maritime professional in Alaska and Seattle, but she and her family now reside in Chewelah.

So Londagin began writing monologues, then stories, and eventually plays. She had never taken a writing class, and began to enter playwriting competitions to see how she measured up. And then she began to have “a bit of luck.”

And by a bit of luck she meant writing several plays and having them recognized both domestically and internationally. Her latest play “72 Hour Energy” is currently being performed at the Secret Theatre LIC in New York as part of the Act One, One Act Festival 2017. Her plays have been performed at universities, and in September her play “Chipotle (chi POTE lay)” was fully produced at the Stella Adler Theatre as part of the Short + Sweet Hollywood Festival.

“I do it for the fun and the challenge. The inspiration can hit me anywhere, but I have a little office that I cloister myself into a couple hours most every day. And I just write.”

The latest play is about a soap opera addict who gets some much needed advice from a TV spokesman. It features two actors on stage, and two Voice Only actors. It’s directed by Lisa Hammer of Venture Bros. fame. Hammer has also been featured on Late Night with Conan O’Brien; her film “Empire of Ache” was acquired by the Getty Museum feminist film collection.

Levi Wilson is the lead actor and has worked on Angel, The Tick and Firefly.

The lead actress, Giovanna Drummond, is a student at NYU Tisch’s Experimental Theatre Wing. Londagin helped with the casting of the play, and couldn’t be happier with the result.

Londagin traveled to New York this week to watch the play at the Secret Theatre. Along with Patsy Cotter and Margo Sety, the three were able to create a backdrop for the play in Chewelah and send it off to New York. “Patsy and Margo are amazing talents, too,” she said.

Now it’s time to watch the show.

“I hold my breath when I watch anything I’ve written,” Londagin said. “It’s kind of nervewracking and exciting at the same time, but I always end up smiling. Writing for performance isn’t exactly easy to do. It’s especially hard to put yourself out there, but when everything works it’s pretty satisfying. They’re just little plays, but I’m happy.”