Chewelah softball trips up second-place Stags

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Cougars look strong in third place of NEA League…

Chewelah contained a late Deer Park rally before critical damage was done last Thursday, May 4, as the Cougars held on to defeat the Stags 6-4. With the win, Chewelah moved up into a tie for third place in the current conference standings with two games remaining in the league season.

A Deer Park double scored one run in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Stags had another runner on base.

However, Jaelynn Skok threw back to back strikeouts and Krislyn Koler made the perfect play on a ground ball to end the threat.

Thursday’s Chewelah victory avenged an earlier 8-5 loss to Deer Park and knotted the two teams into a tie for third place. They have identical 8-4 league records and finish the regular season this week against the same two opponents. The Cougars are scheduled to play Medical Lake and Newport, two teams they have already beaten once.

Chewelah routed Riverside 21-2 on Tuesday for its eighth league win. Going into this week’s games, the Cougars trail Lakeside (12-0) and Colville (9-4) on the league ladder.

Friday’s game at Newport was suddenly stopped when it was learned that four Grizzly student athletes has been involved in a fatal car accident. It was not known at press time whether that game would be rescheduled or cancelled. Chewelah led 6-0 in the second inning when the game was halted.

Chewelah 6, Deer Park 4

The Cougars led Deer Park through all seven innings on Thursday on their way to the league win. Singles by Skok and Tylee Frizzell gave Chewelah a 2-1 lead at the end of the opening inning.

Five consecutive singles from Skok, Jamie Eide, Maddie Koler, Krislyn Koler, and Frizzell brought home two more Cougar runs for a 4-1 lead. Deer Park scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning to close the gap to 4-3.

Chewelah went to bat in the sixth inning with a slim one-run lead, looking for a couple of insurance runs as a buffer going into Deer Park’s final trip to the plate. The Cougars manufactured those two runs with hits from Zandy Nelson, Bailey Smith, Skok, and Eide, giving Chewelah a 6-3 lead.

The Cougars then held Deer Park to a single run in the final inning to secure the 6-4 league win.

Skok earned the complete game pitching win. She threw seven innings, allowing eight hits and four runs. She notched seven strikeouts and surrendered only one walk.

Skok also batted 3-for- 3 at the plate and scored a run. The Koler Kousins, Eide, Frizzell, and Smith each had two hits.

Chewelah 21, Riverside 2

The Lady Cougars wacked 24 hits and scored 21 last week in a three-inning game at Riverside as they defeated the Rams by a 21-2 score in league play on Tuesday.

The game was halted after three at- bats by both teams due to the 15-run rule.

It was a highly productive day at the plate for Chewelah. Everyone in the Cougar lineup had at least one hit. Tylee Frizzell and Jaelynn Skok batted a perfect 4-for-4. Jamie Eide and Maddie Koler were 3-for-3. Larissa Sweat was 3-for-4 with a triple. Haley Kuk, Bailey Smith, and Kennedy Robison each had two hits.

It took an inning for Cougar bats to heat up, but when they did, they nearly scorched the cover off the ball. Skok triggered the barrage with a leadoff double in the first inning. She was followed to first base by Eide, who was walked. Both were batted in by Frizzell’s single for a 2-0 Chewelah lead.

The second Chewelah at-bat turned into a parade around the bases. A total of 18 Cougars stepped into the batter’s box. They went completely through the lineup twice, swatting a dozen hits and scoring 14 runs. All nine got on base and scored in their first time through the bat-ting order. Riverside did not get an out until the tenth Chewelah batter came to the plate.

By the end of the second inning, Chewelah had erupted to a 16-2 lead. Skok, Eide, and Sweat each had two singles in that one inning. Chewelah batted through its lineup again in the third inning, sending 12 batters to the plate and adding five more runs to their total. The 19-point split at the end of the third inning ended the game, 21-2.

Skok notched the win. She threw three innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs. She struck out five Ram batters without giving up a walk.

The victory lifted Chewelah into a two-way tie for third place with Deer Park, both with 8-4 league records.

Chewelah 11, KF 1

Zandra Nelson went 3-for- 3 with a double and drove in a pair of runs to lead Chewelah to an 11-1 nonleague win over visiting Kettle Falls on Wednesday. Jamie Eide tallied three hits of her own on the night and scored twice. Tylee Frizzell, Jaelynn Skok, and Kennedy Robison each swatted two hits. Larissa Sweat allowed a single run and scattered five hits in her complete game performance to earn the pitching victory.