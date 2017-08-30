Chewelah set for faster internet from Charter

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Internet service will be upgraded by Thanksgiving…

Fresh off a couple of Chewelah-wide internet outages, some good news is coming down the pipe for the area in terms of bandwidth. Charter Cable Senior Executive Steven Gerber announced last week at a Greater Spokane, Inc. event that the company is upgrading internet service in the Chewelah area.

Gerber said the service will be increased to 60 mbs speeds, and should be operational by Thanksgiving.

Several local leaders were at the meeting including Chewelah mayor Dorothy Knauss, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, Senator Shelly Short, and Stevens County Commissioner Wes McCart.

“I am so pleased that our citizens and businesses will have access to faster internet speeds,” Knauss wrote in a letter to the editor last week. “This will also help to promote and attract future economic development. Broadband is no longer an option in order for businesses, both brick and mortar and home-based, to operate efficiently.”

In an email, Charter Communications regional Director Bret Picciolo confirmed the company is currently upgrading the network in Chewelah.

“We plan to offer Spectrum TV, Internet and Voice in the near future. Details about exactly what will be offered and when it will become available will be shared as that information is confirmed at a later date.”

The work can be seen around town as the big spools of orange cable on the south end of town are being used in the upgrading process.

“It definitely is a victory for Chewelah,” Knauss said.