Chewelah Rural Ambulance looking for volunteers

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Chewelah ambulance covers 750 square miles of Stevens County, and needs more volunteers to stay fully staffed…

Ambulance providers are finding a common problem that is more and more alarming: a lack of volunteers.

More EMT classes are being held up at the Stevens County Sheriff’s Ambulance Training Center in Colville to help bolster the rosters of local medical transport organizations. Chewelah Ambulance is one of those organizations, looking for more volunteers to help keep their services and coverage going in the area – which covers 750 square miles.

Currently, the non-profit organization has about 22 volunteers on the roster, with a few of those being students away for college.

While that seems like a full roster, considering that crews are on call for long shifts, it can sometimes be a stretch. It can be tough for volunteers to make those shift commitments, especially during times of the year like the holidays. When numbers are down, that puts a strain on the organization’s current volunteers when one crew has to be fully staffed, while another is on standby.

There will be EMT classes in Colville at the beginning of the year that will offer the necessary training, and volunteers typically run several shifts each month. If one is looking to volunteer, they can contact Leon at 935-6814.

“In our business it’s a continual problem getting people to volunteer,” Chewelah Ambulance manager Leon Green said. “This is a non-profit, fee-for-service organization so we do offer some compensation as well.”

Green said that typically volunteers can be retired people or others hoping to serve their community.

The classes will happen at the Stevens County Sheriff’s Ambulance Training Center and will be Saturday and two evenings a week. The courses will last about eight weeks. Green said there are ways to find financial assistance to help with the training for those committed to training for Chewelah Ambulance.

EMTs have to be the minimum age of 18 and pass a national registry exam required to get licensed by the state of Washington. Typically Chewelah Ambulance is looking for a three year commitment.

“We’re struggling this week for coverage with the holidays when we have one dedicated crew for a 12-hour shift, and a backup crew to make a run in case we have two calls at the same time,” Green said.

Chewelah Ambulance covers as far south as Deer Lake and north as the wood-working facility past Blue Creek. Their coverage also ranges from the Columbia River to Pend Oreille County. There are few options for ambulances in the county as Stevens County Sheriff’s Ambulance, Chewelah Ambulance and Deer Park Ambulance are the three organizations that do medical transport in the county.

Chewelah Ambulance currently has three total machines, one as a backup so they can replace an ambulance needing repairs or work.