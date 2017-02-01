Chewelah readies for postseason

Cougars wrap up league duels, gear up for looming district tourney

By Geno Ludwig/For The Independent

The Chewelah Cougar wrestlers concluded their league season last week with three abbreviated outings against Newport, Riverside, and Lakeside. In their final home meet on Tuesday, the Cougars split wins, edging the Rams, 36-34, but losing to the Grizzlies, 45-32.

Then, on Thursday, they traveled to Lakeside for their final league encounter of the season, losing to the Eagles by a 54-24 score.

All three battles were beleaguered by forfeits. In Chewelah’s win over Riverside, out of 14 weight classes, only six bouts were wrestled. Likewise, against Newport, there were only six pairings out of 14 fought on the mat. At Lakeside, merely four bouts were fought. Altogether, in the three league meets, there were 26 forfeits awarded out of 42 possible bouts.

Luckily, the gathering in Chewelah was a triple-dual event. Even with all the forfeits, there were enough bouts fought among the three teams to keep the fans semi-engaged long enough to get their money’s worth.

Returning to the team after recovering from a knee injury, Chewelah 113-pounder Dayton Smith had a 5-0 lead before pinning his Riverside opponent in the second round.

Cougar freshman 138-pounder Kaden Mackowiak took a 9-3 lead into the third round before pinning his Ram opponent.

Against Newport, he scored a first round pin. Gage Smith won twice in the 145- pound competition. Trailing 4-2 going into the third round, he scored a reversal, a near-fall, and a takedown to win an 8-7 decision. Against Newport, Smith scored three takedowns and one reversal before pinning his opponent in the third round.

Jake Jeanneret split his two bouts. He goose-egged his Newport opponent 15-0 for a technical fall. However, against Riverside, the Chewelah 152-pounder lost a 13-4 decision.

Likewise, Dylan Walser went one-and-one for the night. With the score tied at one point apiece going into the third round, he scored a penalty point to squeak out a 3-2 decision over his Riverside opponent. However, against Newport, he gave up four points in the final round to lose a 5-1 decision to Jed Cupp, the son of former Chewelah quarterback Jim Cupp.

In the 195-pound match, Robbie Thompson lost his match to Riverside by a first round pin. Wrestling up a weight class at 220-pounds, Conner Krouse won both of his bouts. He pinned his Riverside opponent in 55 seconds. Against Newport, he had to go a full three rounds, winning a 7-0 decision.

At Lakeside, Joe Dreiszus was Chewelah’s lone winner on the mat. The Cougar 160-pounder pinned his Eagle opponent midway through the third round. In the latest state class-1A rankings, three Cougars are listed among the top 10 in their weight division. Krouse is ranked third, Mackowiak is ranked fourth, and Dayton Smith is ranked ninth.

With the league schedule now behind them, the Cougar wrestlers now enter post-season action at the district tournament at Freeman this Friday and Saturday. The regional tournament will be hosted by Omak on February 11.