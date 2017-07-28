Featured News

Chewelah Police: Rebel benefits from generosity

(By Hero K9)

Officer Matt Miller and Rebel received a $250 check from the Lions Club and North Eastern WA Humane Society. These were the proceeds from their Movie Night fundraiser on June 30. (Courtesy photo)

Hero K9 is pleased to announce that an equipment grant has been awarded to the Chewelah Police Department for their K9 Rebel. A door pop + heat alarm system and medical kit will be provided to the agency at no cost, thanks to the generosity and support of Shana Greene who provided the donation of $1,500 for the door pop + heat alarm system and an anonymous sponsor who has provided the funds for six medical kits in total, to date, totaling $150 each.

K9 Rebel is a two-year-old Dutch Shepherd certified in patrol and narcotics who works with his partner, Officer Miller, to find bad guys that commit serious crimes like burglary and robbery. Rebel has a strong desire to sniff out narcotics and track criminals.

The door pop + heat alarm system, provided by AceK9.com dba Radiotronics in Stuart, FL, and the K9-specific medical kit, provided by Hero K9, will be shipped directly to the department through Hero K9’s distributor, Streicher’s, in Minneapolis, MN, proudly serving public safety professionals since 1953. A complimentary BarkBox will also be sent to the department for each K9 receiving equipment related to this grant award, thanks to Bark & Co., in New York, NY.

Hero K9 is a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to protecting our nation by raising funds to provide the Public Safety community with K9s, training, and necessary equipment. Equipment grants are available to public safety agencies for their K9 program(s). Donations are tax-deductible. To learn more, make a donation, or request an application, visit www.herok9.org.

The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday
