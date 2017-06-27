Chewelah K9 Rebel gets helicopter training

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Chewelah K9 Rebel and Officer Matt Miller get helicopter training to help round out training for policing pup…

Rebel got his wings.

The Chewelah Police Department’s newest addition has been undergoing a 10-week, 400-hour patrol school to better serve the community as a K9.

“A big portion of the training is building the dogs’ confidence level up, to where they’re not scared of anything and are prepared to go into just about any situation we throw at them,” Chewelah police officer Matt Miller said.

Rebel attended helicopter training last Monday, June 19, at the Deer Park airport where the Spokane County Sheriff helicopter stood in for the rotor-winged training vehicle.

“The goal of the helicopter training was to give the dogs a new picture,” Miller said. “That was a lot of patrol school too – providing dogs with different pictures, like deploying them in dark and confined areas such as attics where a suspect could potentially be hiding.”

Since the Chewelah Police Department works closely with other law enforcement agencies in the area, in the rare event that the department would need to utilize a helicopter Rebel would need to have the familiarity of the sounds and noises a helicopter makes.

“It was just one more confidence builder for him,” Miller said.

According to Miller, Rebel acted like a frequent flyer, showing little hesitation if any during any of the scenarios or exercises they presented to him.

Rebel is practically PHD-worthy after going through a 10-week, 400-hour patrol school. Miller also learned through the school obedience training, legal aspects of patrol dogs, care and maintenance, tracking, handler protection and building searches.

Rebel is certified under the Washington State Police Canine Association (WSPCA) which is much harder to get than a WAC certification, something he also has on his doggie wall. Rebel is certified with a 96 percent grade for WSPCA standards.