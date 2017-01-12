The Chewelah Independent’s Photos of the Year for 2016

Here are some striking images taken by Chewelah Independent photographers during 2016. It’s our “Year in Review” via photos, if you will. A big thanks to Ed Broberg, Mickey Hoyt Olsen, Mary Conway and Matt Hagen.
Washington State’s Luke Falk watches from the sideline (Photo by Ed Broberg)
Quartzite Brewing’s Jake Wilson and Patrick Sawyer have spent two years getting their brewery off the ground and have set up shop in what used to be Randy’s Auto Service on Main Ave. a block west of Highway 395. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
The rolling hills of the Palouse. (Photo by Ed Broberg)
Hawaiian Daze Slush Cup at 49 Degrees North. (Photo by Jared Arnold)
Children salute the Flags over Chewelah. (Photo by Mary Conway)
Sunset in Chewelah, Wash. (Photo by Matt Hagen)
Chewelah wrestler Riley Olson smiles during a wrestling match. (Mickey Hoyt photo)
The Hansen Logging shop fire. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Melody Riders Saddle Club Western Game Series May 14, 2016 in Chewelah, WA.
Meredith Curry doing JJSHS graduation. (Photo by Jared Arnold)
The Hansen Logging shop fire. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Washington State University Cougar’s face off against the UCLA. (Photo by Ed Broberg)
Gess Elementary students react during the Gess Elementary Science Fair. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Washington State University Cougar’s face off against the UCLA. (Photo by Ed Broberg)
Gess Elementary Science Fair. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Washington State University Cougar’s face off against the UCLA. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
(Photo by Brandon Hansen)
The Deer Park football coaching staff celebrate a victory in the State 1A playoffs. (Photo by Ed Broberg)
Reid Christian and Matt Hagen stand atop Quartzite Mountain with Chewelah down below. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Light up the Park saw pumpkins floating in Chewelah Creek. (Photo by Ed Broberg)
A JJSHS student waters plants in the school greenhouse. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
An Eastern Washington beekeeper tends to his hive. (Photo by Ed Broberg)
A Stevens County young fisherman enjoys the first weekend of fishing season at Waitts Lake. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
WSU faces off against EWU. (Photo by Ed Broberg)
Chewelah’s Conner Krouse throws a discus at a Colville HS track and field meet. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Kayti Hillzinger performs on the Chewelah float during the vehicle’s unveiling in front of St. Joseph’s Hospital in the summer. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
WSU faces off against EWU (Photo by Ed Broberg)
Gess Elementary students perform during a spring music concert. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Image from the 2016 Fiery Foods Festival in downtown Pasco, Washington a combination of bold flavors, exciting cultures and a celebration of food, fun and music. The Fiery Foods Festival is multicultural event for the Downtown Pasco Development Authority. It is a place where you can bring the entire family, shop local vendors, taste exciting food, listen to great music, and spice up your day!
A flag is raised during Memorial Day in Chewelah. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Arizon Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks playing football at Century Link Stadium on December 24, 2016. (Photo by Ed Broberg)
Maggie Cobb gets ready to run in the State 1A hurdles event in Cheney, Wash. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Arizon Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks playing football at Century Link Stadium on December 24, 2016. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
A boat is launched in Chewelah Creek during a bible camp event during the summer. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Chewelah Little League action. (Photo by Ed Broberg)
The Chewelah Farmer’s Market holds their annual World Class Cherry Splat contest. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Springdale Super Cross. (Photo by Ed Broberg)
Chewelah state legion baseball action. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Washington State University Cougar’s face off against the University of Oregon’s Ducks. (Photo by Ed Broberg)
The Chewelah float goes down Main Ave. during the 2016 Chataqua parade. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Chewelah legion baseball action during Chataqua. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Sunflowers in Chewelah. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
This pooch was more than willing to share the love at the Valley Fair. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
This doggie gets a drink of water during Becky’s Buddies annual 5K around Waitts Lake. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Chewelah football practice. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Chewelah football practice. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Music on the Mountain (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
A helicopter picks up some water in the Chewelah valley floor to fight fires. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Here is a photo from the Chewelah-Deer Park NEA League matchup on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016 in Deer Park.
Dakota Hansen enjoys the first snow of the year. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Light up the Park. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Boofest in Chewelah, Wash. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Chewelah’s Nils Berger practicing basketball. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Lady Long Rider stops in Chewelah and rests her horses after traveling thousands of miles (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
PACA gets its new staging equipment for the Chewelah Center for the Arts. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
A sculpture by David Govedare sits in front of an Ed Broberg photo of San Francisco. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
A dog outside of Sety’s Ace Hardware. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Okanogan man Jake Rehm stands atop Ambercrombie Peak in Stevens County during the summer. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Republican candidate for Washington State Governor campaigns in Chewelah, Wash. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)
Backpacks are left in front of Gess Elementary during a bomb scare at Jenkins Junior Senior High School in December (Photo by Brandon Hansen)