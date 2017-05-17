Chewelah HomeLink hosts pre-registration on June 7

(By Chewelah HomeLink)

Chewelah HomeLink and the Chewelah Alternative High School Program are having a pre-registration day on June 7, 2017 for the 2017-18 school year. Registration is by appointment, to schedule please call (509) 685-6800 ext. 8-1007.

Chewelah HomeLink is an alternative learning program. It is designed for parents wanting to teach their children in a home school setting. Teachers at HomeLink provide support and curriculum for our students and families. HomeLink is part of the Chewelah School district. The K-6 students attend on-site classes once a week. The 7-12 grade students can participate in classes and /or sports at Jenkins Jr./Sr. High School.

As our homeschool parents know, homeschooling students is a big commitment and our program offers support to our families. The state requires that parents provide their K-3 students 20 hours per week of instruction and for students in grades 4-12, 25 hours per week of instruction time. Students must check in with their certified teacher weekly and a review of the students’ progress is completed monthly.

Chewelah Alternative High School is an opportunity for students to get their education through an alternative route. This may be online classes in our computer lab or by taking classes available at the Chewelah Alternative High School. Students are also able to attend classes at Jenkins Jr./Sr. High School on a case by case basis. The Chewelah Alternative High School serves students in grades 10-12, under the age of 21 and are required to attend school 25 hours per week, come in daily to work, and do a monthly review.

We welcome you to come in or call and ask questions about our alternative programs. (509) 685-6800