Chewelah Homelink and Alternative High open registration Aug. 21-25

(By Chewelah Schools)

Chewelah Homelink and the Alternative High school program will be open for students to enroll 2017-2018 school year August 21st through August 25th. This is an opportunity for new students to register and/or ask questions. You are welcome to stop in, meet our staff and get information about the programs.

If you already attend Chewelah Homelink or the Alternative High school program and have not registered for the 2017-2018 school year, please come in and register. Appointments will be set up to complete your Student Learning Plan and order your instructional materials.
We are unavailable to register students on August 28th and 29th.

To set up an appointment, call (509) 685-6800 ext. 1007 or ext. 3114.

