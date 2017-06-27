Chewelah Golf Club Women’s 9 Hole Stats for April and May

Low Putts

April 19 – Carole Jones & Marylin Brewer (18)

April 26 – Nancy Hockly (17)

May 3 – Carole Jones (15)

May 17 – Marylin Brewer (16)

May 24 – Helga Atwood (16)

May 31 – Ally Canning & Carol Johnson (17)

Chip Ins

April 19 – Lois Rumley #1 hole, Nancy Giessen #7

May 10 Nancy Giesson – 6th Hole

May 24 – Helga Atwood – 1st Hole

Special Games Winners

May – Closest to the line – Jan Bodie

Closes to the pin – Diane Underwood

Onest – Marylin Brewer

Birdies – Diane Underwood #4