Chewelah Golf Club Women’s 9 Hole Stats for April and May
Low Putts
April 19 – Carole Jones & Marylin Brewer (18)
April 26 – Nancy Hockly (17)
May 3 – Carole Jones (15)
May 17 – Marylin Brewer (16)
May 24 – Helga Atwood (16)
May 31 – Ally Canning & Carol Johnson (17)
Chip Ins
April 19 – Lois Rumley #1 hole, Nancy Giessen #7
May 10 Nancy Giesson – 6th Hole
May 24 – Helga Atwood – 1st Hole
Special Games Winners
May – Closest to the line – Jan Bodie
Closes to the pin – Diane Underwood
Onest – Marylin Brewer
Birdies – Diane Underwood #4