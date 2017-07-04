Chewelah gets grant to repair winter damage

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

West Main and West Boone slated to get repairs from freeze heaving…

The City of Chewelah has been awarded over $35,000 in state grant money to help repair damage to city streets created by the heaving from freezing during last winter.

“Normally heaves settle down and return to normal,” City Administrator Mike Frizzell said. “Most of our streets recovered from it but this was one of the worst winters we’ve had.”

The sections of needed repairs in question are on 2nd St. and West Main along with a section on West Boone. The total cost of the repairs will ring up at $36,000 with the grant matching up to 95 percent of the cost and the city making up another $1,845.

The fear was that the repairs would cut into the general maintenance fund and the city would have to hold off on scheduled repairs and chip sealing. The grant, however, means that the city can stay on schedule with its planned street improvements.

“We do have to have those repairs done by August because the grant requires it so we will put the job out to bid here in a couple of weeks,” Frizzell said.

The city was also able to fix a road bank in the city that was eaten away by Chewelah Creek flowing at an increased capacity. Frizzell said that they had to go through a permit process with the Department of Fish and Wildlife and they were extremely good to work with.

Chewelah City Park, which was inundated with flood waters, suffered very little damage and just needed cleanup of branches and silt by city crews.