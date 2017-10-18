Featured News

Sports

Chewelah football has a cold night in Riverside

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Chewelah Cougars John Larson (3) and Gunnar Hofstetter (55) bring down a Riverside runner during NEA League football action. (Mickey Olson photos)

Offense musters one touchdown in loss to Rams…

Kaden Mackowiak carried the ball 18 times, gaining 91 yards and a touchdown at Riverside last Friday night but the remainder of the Chewelah running attack was unproductive. On a night when the temperature dropped to 32 degrees and a blanket of fog covered the field, the Cougar offense froze. Other than Mackowiak’s yardage, Chewelah gained only 21 yards on the ground, leading to a 27-6 defeat.

Hindered by two pass interceptions, a fumble, and a dribbled punt snap, the Cougars finished the game with only 177 total yards. They gained 112 yards rushing and 65 through the air as they absorbed their fifth league loss of the season. Headway was made up the middle for Mackowiak behind the surge of the Chewelah linemen, but everything going outside failed to gain yardage.

