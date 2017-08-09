Chewelah finds success at Rendezvous Days

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

10U finished second in their division, 12U finished out the tournament with four wins…

The Chewelah Cougars scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning and finished the Jim Marshall Inspirational Tournament in Colville with an 8-5 win over Castlegar to place fifth in the 12U division.

Kruz Katzer’s bases loaded triple provided the decisive punch for Chewelah, batting in three runs in the top of the seventh inning.

The game went into extra innings when the score was tied at three runs apiece at the end of regulation play.

Wyatt Acord gave Chewelah a go-ahead run when he scored from third base on a passed ball, giving the Cougars a 4-3 lead. Chewelah then loaded the bases as Tommy Kirry singled, Zach Bowman was hit by a pitch, and Clay Jeanneret was walked.

Katzer’s triple into leftfield emptied all bases, and he continued home on an out-of-play overthrow to lift the Cougars to an 8-3 lead.

Castlegar answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Chewelah held on for the win.

Katzer led Chewelah at the plate with a double, a triple, and five runs batted in. Bowman and Acord each had doubles with one run batted in a piece. Acord had a single as well. Jeanneret tripled, and Tapia and Kirry both singled. Scoring for the Cougars were Bowman, Jeanneret, Katzer, Tapia, Acord and Blain, each with 1; and Kirry with 2. Jeanneret earned the win on the mound, coming in to throw the seventh inning.

This tournament officially ended Chewelah’s Little League baseball season.

Chewelah 13, Tri-County 0

The Cougars opened the tournament on Friday evening with a 13-0 shutout win over Tri-County as Jeanneret and Katzer combined for a four-inning no- hitter. Jeanneret threw the first three innings to notch the pitching win, striking out six batters. Katzer earned the save. Together, they faced only 14 batters, striking out seven. Bowman led the Cougars in the batter’s box with a pair of hits. Blain, Katzer, Jeanneret, and Jack Carpenter also had hits.

Chewelah 20, Newport 0

Four Chewelah pitchers combined to throw a four-inning game against Newport on Friday evening for a 20-0 Cougar victory.

Shade Krausz, Titus Tapia, Kruz Katzer, and Braden Blain each threw one no-hit inning. Krausz faced 4 batters, striking out three and walking one. The other three each recorded one whiff.

The Cougars won the game with a marathon second inning in which they scored 17 runs.

Every player on the Chewelah roster had a hit. Jeanneret recorded a 2-run out-of-the-park home run. Bowman batted a perfect 4-for-4, scoring three runs and batting in three. Kirry was also perfect at the plate, going 3-for- 3 with four runs batted in.

Krausz batted in three Runs with single and a double. Also smashing two hits were Katzer, Tapia, Acord and Larson.

Chewelah 6, Garco 4

Eli Larson’s two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning was the deciding factor in Saturday afternoon’s 6-4 come from behind win over Garco of Spokane.

With the score knotted at 4-apiece after Bowman’s game-tying three-run line drive homer earlier in the inning, Larson hammered the ball to the fence in right-centerfield to send Jeanneret and Katzer home with the winning runs.

Jeanneret had singled his way on base and Katzer followed with a walk. Their two runs broke the tie and gave Chewelah its first lead since the opening inning as Larson produced the winning hit.

Garco held a 4-1 lead until Bowman blasted the ball over the fence in rightfield with Braden Blain and Kirry onboard. Blain had doubled on a one-bouncer over the fence with one out.

Kirry beat out an infield hit on a high bouncer down the third base line.

Bowman also scored the first Cougar run when he scored from third base on a wild pitch to give Chewelah a 1-0 lead.

Garco took the lead on a three-run homer in the second inning and added another run in the third.

Trail 19, Chewelah 5

Chewelah ran into a Canadian buzz saw on Saturday evening when they lost 19-5 to Trail. Cougar pitchers allowed only five earned runs, but six fielding errors and seven walks gave Trail more than enough baserunners to cruise to the lopsided win.

Chewelah managed only eight hits, but they included two doubles, a triple and a home run. Bowman batted 2-for- 2 with a single and a solo out-of-the park homer. Jeanneret also hit 2-for- 2 with a double and a triple. Eli Larson hit the other Cougar two-bagger.

Garco 12, Chewelah 0

Chewelah met Garco again on Sunday morning, but this time there was no come from behind Cougar rally. Garco posted a 12-0 shutout victory, sending Chewelah into the game for fifth and sixth places in the tournament.

Jeanneret, Blain, and Tapia had Chewelah’s only three hits. The only player to advance past second base was Wyatt Acord, who got on base by a walk, but he was left stranded on third. It was just a bad bat day for Chewelah.Garco scored its 12 runs on only seven hits. Seven runs were unearned.

Chewelah 10U

The Chewelah Cougars battled their way into the championship game of last weekend’s Jim Marshall Inspirational Tournament in Colville, but they lost to the nemesis Spokane Musketeers 11-5 to finish in second place.

The Cougars lost only two games in the tournament, and both were to the Musketeers. Chewelah lost the first meeting 12-10.

The Musketeers won the game with superb middle infield defense as their shortstop and second baseman teamed up to glove several Chewelah ground balls that should have been hits. They also had an outstanding day in the batter’s box, unleashing 15 hits.

The Cougars had a good start, battling to a 2-2 tie in the opening inning. Bode Katzer was walked, advanced to third base on McGuire’s single, and scored on a wild pitch. Masuda then singled into centerfield, scoring McGuire.

Chewelah did not score again until the fourth inning as the Musketeers built a 9-2 lead. Lavoto doubled to score McMillin and Ebert. He then came home on a passed ball to narrow the Musketeer lead to 9-5. Unfortunately for the Cougars, they did not score again and had to settle for the second place trophy.

Chewelah 16, Tri-County 5

Chewelah used a 12-hit barrage in its opening game on Friday to defeat Tri-County 16-5, scoring runs in every inning and winning on the 10-run rule after five at-bats. Bode Katzer swatted two hits, scored two runs, and batted in two runs to lead the Cougars in the batter’s box. Nolan Jeanneret had two hits, scored a run and batted in a run. Altogether, 10 of 11 Chewelah players contributed hits to the victory. Luke McGuire batted in three runs.

Singles off the bats of Katzer and McGuire gave Chewelah a 4-0 lead after one inning. Katzer and Jeanneret both hit doubles, followed by singles from Kai Masuda and Enrique Nevarrez to add six more runs to the Chewelah side of the scoreboard for a 10-0 lead.

The Cougars finished with a four-run fifth inning to nail down the win.

Singles by Miles Krausz, Dakota Lundquist, Jace Lavoto, and Ryen McMillin raised Chewelah’s run total to 16.

Musketeers 12, Chewelah 10

Time ran out on the Cougars on Friday evening in a 12-10 loss to the Spokane Musketeers. Only five innings were played because of tournament time restraints, and the Musketeers had a two-run lead at the end of five at-bats.

The game was tied at 6-6 after three innings, but Chewelah surged ahead with four runs in the top of the fourth inning for a 10-6 lead. The Musketeers responded with one run in the bottom of the fourth inning and five more in to fifth to retake the lead, 12-10.

Miles Krausz led the Cougars with two hits, two runs scored, and a run batted in.

Chewelah 10, Trail 7

On Saturday morning, Chewelah scored eight runs in the third inning and held on to upset Trail 10-7 with a 13-hit performance at the plate. Trail held a 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the third inning, but the Cougars surged ahead for good with eight runs in the bottom of the inning.

Singles by Krausz, Dakota Lundquist, Kai Masuda, Lavoto, and Enrique Nevarrez, along with a double from Nolan Jeanneret put Chewelah on top to stay, 8-4.

Krausz hit a leadoff triple to open the fourth inning, and he was batted in by Dekota Acosta’s single. Later in the inning, Masuda doubled to bring Luke McGuire home, widening the Cougar lead to 10-4.

Trail scored two runs in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth, however, Chewelah got the outs needed to hold onto the lead for the 10-7 victory.

Krausz and Katzer each batted 3-for-3 and both scored a run. Masuda had two hits, batted in two runs, and scored a run.

Chewelah 4, Orofino 0

Luke McGuire and Dekota Acosta split the pitching duties on Saturday afternoon, each throwing three innings, as they threw a combined two-hit 4-0 shutout win over Orofino. Together, they threw 11 strikeouts.

Chewelah finished the game with 10 hits, but they manufactured only four runs. Singles by Krausz and McGuire scored the first Chewelah run. A single by Acosta brought home another Cougar run in the third inning. Ryen McMillin’s single brought Masuda home in the fourth inning. Nolan Jeanneret sent home Chewelah’s last run with a single in the sixth inning.

Acosta and McMillin both batted 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Cougars.

Mason Ebert, McGuire, Jeanneret, Masuda, Lundquist and Krausz also had hits.

Chewelah 10, Colville 0

Chewelah faced host Colville in the one of the two tournament semifinal games on Sunday morning, with the Cougars slugging their way to a 10-0 shutout victory.

On the mound, Bode Katzer and Acosta limited Colville to five hits to share the shutout. Meanwhile, Chewelah stroked 11 hits, led by Krausz and Jeanneret with two hits and two runs batted in. A solo home run by Ebert was the big highlight hit of the game.

McGuire swatted a bases-loaded single in the first inning to score Chewelah’s first two runs. Jeanneret’s triple added another Cougar run, followed by an RBI double off the bat of Masuda for a 4-0 lead.

A line-drive single by Krausz in the second inning brought Nevarrez and Dakota Lundquist home, lifting the Chewelah lead to 6-0.

Ebert’s inside the park home run into rightfield led off the third inning, and the Cougars were ahead 7-0. Then, a four-hit attack by Bode Katzer, Dekota Acosta, Krausz, and Jeanneret in the fifth at-bat gave Chewelah the 10-run margin it needed to conclude the shutout triumph.