Featured News

Community/ Featured News

Chewelah drummer to perform with All NW Wind Symphony

drummer

Senior Jamie Smith is a drummer for the Jenkins High School pep band and concert band. (Brandon Hansen photo)

By Brandon Hansen/For The Independent
Lars Ulrich of Metallica. Neil Peart of Rush. Keith Moon of the Who’s. John Bonham of Led Zepplin.

Anyone will tell you, to have a good band you need a great drummer. The Jenkins High School band appears to have that covered. Senior Jamie Smith was recently named to the 2017 NAfME All Northwest Wind Symphony performing group, showing herself to be one of the best in the 4,600 students from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington that auditioned. Smith will now perform with other selected student musicians to rehearse next weekend in Bellevue for a performance in Seattle on Feb. 19.

“I didn’t think I was going to get in but this will be a great experience,” Smith said.
Smith had to memorize and record three selections of music for the audition and had about two days to do it. She’s also the second student in JHS to get selected in the past ten years.

And to think, she almost didn’t become a drummer.

“I wanted to play flute but Mr. Trudeau told me we had too many so I chose to go in the back of the room with all the weird people flailing their arms in the back,” Smith said with a laugh.

Smith will perform four to five songs with a group she was selected to perform with. She’s looking at it as a great opportunity to go over to Seattle to meet new people and great musicians in the state.

As a senior, Smith is planning on attending the Glen Down Academy after graduation and expects to continue music. She also likes dancing and is a member of the dance class at JHS.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
28°
overcast clouds
humidity: 83%
wind: 3mph NNE
H 27 • L 24
38°
Thu
37°
Fri
27°
Sat
26°
Sun
30°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group