Chewelah drummer to perform with All NW Wind Symphony

By Brandon Hansen/For The Independent

Lars Ulrich of Metallica. Neil Peart of Rush. Keith Moon of the Who’s. John Bonham of Led Zepplin.

Anyone will tell you, to have a good band you need a great drummer. The Jenkins High School band appears to have that covered. Senior Jamie Smith was recently named to the 2017 NAfME All Northwest Wind Symphony performing group, showing herself to be one of the best in the 4,600 students from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington that auditioned. Smith will now perform with other selected student musicians to rehearse next weekend in Bellevue for a performance in Seattle on Feb. 19.

“I didn’t think I was going to get in but this will be a great experience,” Smith said.

Smith had to memorize and record three selections of music for the audition and had about two days to do it. She’s also the second student in JHS to get selected in the past ten years.

And to think, she almost didn’t become a drummer.

“I wanted to play flute but Mr. Trudeau told me we had too many so I chose to go in the back of the room with all the weird people flailing their arms in the back,” Smith said with a laugh.

Smith will perform four to five songs with a group she was selected to perform with. She’s looking at it as a great opportunity to go over to Seattle to meet new people and great musicians in the state.

As a senior, Smith is planning on attending the Glen Down Academy after graduation and expects to continue music. She also likes dancing and is a member of the dance class at JHS.