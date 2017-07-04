Chewelah City Council position vacant

Anyone interested in filling a vacancy on the Chewelah City Council –Position No. 6 should send a letter of application to the attention of the Mayor at PO Box 258/301 E Clay – Room 104/Chewelah, WA 99109. The term of seat No. 6 expires Dec. 31 2019 – the person appointed by Council would fill the position until the results of next city election in November of 2019 are certified. Applicant must be a registered voter of the City and a resident of the incorporated limits of the City of Chewelah for a period of at least one year preceding appointment.

Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. July 28, 2017. Inquiries should be directed to the Mayor at 509-935-8311.