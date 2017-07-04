Featured News

Featured News/ Latest

Chewelah City Council position vacant

Anyone interested in filling a vacancy on the Chewelah City Council –Position No. 6 should send a letter of application to the attention of the Mayor at PO Box 258/301 E Clay – Room 104/Chewelah, WA 99109. The term of seat No. 6 expires Dec. 31 2019 – the person appointed by Council would fill the position until the results of next city election in November of 2019 are certified. Applicant must be a registered voter of the City and a resident of the incorporated limits of the City of Chewelah for a period of at least one year preceding appointment.
Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. July 28, 2017. Inquiries should be directed to the Mayor at 509-935-8311.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
86°
clear sky
humidity: 20%
wind: 3mph SE
H 98 • L 70
91°
Thu
90°
Fri
95°
Sat
94°
Sun
82°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group