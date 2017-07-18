Chewelah City Council has four contested races

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Ballots already out in the mail for primaries, votes need to be in by Aug. 1…

If you take a quick look at your ballot you’ll note that elected positions in Chewelah are taking up more space than surrounding towns as our city has a busy slate of candidates.

Chewelah City Council is no exception and has four races this year with ten total candidates. Here is a rundown of candidates after interviews and exchanged emails with the Chewelah Independent.

CHEWELAH CITY COUNCIL

Position No. 1

This position has three candidates running for the position: John H. Kabosky, Nicole Norvell and Candice Capoeman.

Norvell has been in the community for the last 10 years with education and work experience in civil engineering. She is a graduate of Gonzaga University with a BA in civil engineering and she has been working for Century West Engineering since 2013. Norvell said her engineering background includes mainly water resources — such as water, sewer and stormwater — and general city infrastructure like roadways and sidewalks. She said she also has experience in grant writing for Transportation Improvement Board Grants, City Development Block Grants and Safe Routes to School Grants.

“As a council member I would hope to be utilized to assist with grant writing, project review and cost analysis in addition to my role as a voice for the citizens of my beloved city,” Norvell said.

Norvell said she thinks the main struggle for Chewelah is a lack of income.

“If we want to make changes, we must be open and willing to work on various ways to bring more money into the community,” Norvell said.

Norvell cares deeply about her family and the environment in which everybody lives and thrives in.

“All throughout college I was told that with hard work, determination, and a few good ideas, I could make the world a better place,” Norvell said. “Well, although I haven’t changed the world yet, I still believe that is true. I believe that I can make our world a better place where it matters most, right here, within our own community.”

John Kaboksy is a nurse practitioner in family medicine for NEW Health programs and feels he has the experience and a good pulse on people’s worries and concerns to be a council member for Chewelah.

“I’ve worked with both older and younger people and feel like I have a good view on what are their concerns beyond just an illness we’re treating them for,” Kabosky said. “I also feel it would be good for Chewelah to have somebody from the healthcare sector on their city council.”

Kabosky said the biggest challenge facing Chewelah now is trying to meet the need of an aging population while also providing for a younger generation in the town of Chewelah. He points to the pool as a big issue the city needs to address along with going after more grants more aggressively to help balance the budget and provide services.

Kabosky feels his common sense approach and his background from traveling the country while also being able to interact with a wide variety of Chewelah citizens gives him a lot to draw from to make important decisions concerning the city.

Candice Capoeman has been on EWU’s Early Learning policy council for three years and for two years she was a part of the executive, budget, hiring and CASA committees.

“We play a big role in school changes brought to us and we have to vote to pass them,” Capoeman said. “With this, I am confident anything that is brought to us would be solved.”

Capoeman feels that issues Chewelah faces includes crime, drugs, dogs at large and safety of residents.

“I feel I am the best candidate because I was born an raised here, went to school an graduated here,” Capoeman said. “I have been a caregiver for fourteen years and work here in the community. I believe in fairness and change.”

Capoeman is raising her family of four in Chewelah (ages 13,11,5 an 4) and has played a big role in their activities for the past eight years. Capoeman has helped coaching for their t-ball and soccer teams and has been involved heavily in girl scouts.

CHEWELAH CITY COUNCIL

Position No. 2

This position has three candidates running for the same Pos. 2 seat. Incumbent Dee Henderson is facing Joseph Weant and Cori Wuesthoff in the upcoming election.

Dee Henderson has been serving on the council since January of 2016 and has owned a counseling practice for several years.

“I am good at helping people solve problems, both on an individual level and as a group,” Henderson said. “I’m a good listener, and I am ready and willing to listen to the people of Chewelah and make sure that their voices are heard.”

Henderson is an author and said she is very research-oriented, saying if she doesn’t know about a situation or how something works, she will research it until she does. Henderson believes the biggest issue facing Chewelah is figuring out ways to increase the city’s revenue without passing the burden on to taxpayers. She said the city needs to bring in new businesses that would bring in revenue as well as jobs.

“We should encourage our youth to obtain an education in the fields that interest them, and then to turn that education into a business, right here in our own community, where we can support and help each other,” Henderson said.

Henderson added she really cares about the wonderful people who live in Chewelah and wants everyone to prosper together.

“I have always tried to find ways to be helpful to others, and this is a way for me to help as many people as possible,” Henderson said. “I am intelligent and kind, and I want every citizen to have a voice in the City Council. I want to be that voice, and help our community to grow while retaining the values that make us such a great place to live.”

Joseph Weant said that he wants to do what is right for the common good of the community.

“I was asked to run for this position because people believe I am a good, moral, intelligent individual who wouldn’t use this position for selfish reasons, Weant said.

In an interview with the Independent, Weant said that he would work for the betterment of the community, focusing on projects and issues that would help area youth and townspeople.

“I don’t consider myself better or worse than any of the candidates, my goals are just the betterment of the town and people,” Weant said. “This isn’t a left or right thing, I just want to help people.”

Cori Wuesthoff is a Chewelah mother with a full-time job and a breast cancer survivor. While she said she has no prior political experience she said she believes she can make a difference.

“As generations have come and gone, the economy around the country has slowed, our town has struggled to maintain a positive outlook,” Wuesthoff said. “Small shops have prospered while others have battled to keep the doors open”

Wuesthoff feels the town needs to welcome new entrepreneurs and offer them a positive experience.

“The growth of Chewelah’s tax base is a must and there are many avenues to accomplish this while keeping true to the uniqueness of our city,” she said.

Increasing crime needs to be addressed as well, Wuesthoff added, saying people need to look after their neighbors, support the local police force and do whatever it takes to serve and protect.

“I am 100 percent committed to help improve our quality of existence,” Wuesthoff said. “I was born and raised in Chewelah and am proud to call this extraordinary community my home.”

CHEWELAH CITY COUNCIL

Position No. 3

Payton Norvell is running against Justin Roach after serving on the council for four years.

“I have been lucky enough to call Chewelah home for most of my life,” Norvell, a JHS graduate, said.

Norvell has been part of his family’s small concrete business for 18 years. As an avid skier, golfer and outdoors enthusiast, Norvell said he has experienced many of the best things that Chewelah offers.

“I believe these experiences qualify me to voice opinions and make decisions on the behalf of our constituents,” Norvell said. “My first four years on city council have been a huge learning experience as well. Every decision and situation has taught me something new. I hope to build on that over the next four years.”

Norvell added that economic development will be very important for Chewelah in the coming years and the town needs to attract businesses to our area and do a better job of all the things that make Chewelah a special place.

“Our utility infrastructure is aging, roads and sidewalks need repair, police and fire coverage can always be better,” Norvell added. “A new pool would be nice. The key is going to be finding the funding to make these happen without just passing the buck onto our citizens. We are going to have to get creative and work together.”

He added that he is fair and open-minded and listens to both sides before making a decision with the goal of making Chewelah a better place.

“I have no agendas, just the best interest of Chewelah in mind,” Norvell said. “I have, and will continue to put forth my best efforts into every decision that is made. *

Justin Roach could not be reached for comment. However since he will continue on to the general election we will re-run the story on this position closer to election time with his updated information.

CHEWELAH CITY COUNCIL

Council At Large Position

The council at-large position is currently held by John H. Wight but is also being contested by Ron Kheel, better known around town as Bicycle Ron.

John Wight has served in the position for the past four years and has lived in the city for 30 years total.

“I feel I have a thorough understanding of the needs and desire of our city,” Wight said. “While serving on the council I was one of the driving forces behind the city building a new shop and putting in a recycling center by being the head of the facilities committee. I, along with my committee, was dedicated to intense research to make sure the city would not go into debt while making improvements.”

The budget is the main concern for Wight. He feels that everything the city does needs to be backed up in a way so that the city does not go into debt. He added that a large portion of the community lives on a fixed income and raising costs for them is concerning.

“Rising costs need to be taken into account for all of the citizens and everyone needs to understand why the rise is happening,” Wight said. “I believe the council is trying very hard to use the budget wisely. Working to keep the city running well without incurring debt is a must. There are many cities throughout our state that are in financial trouble and Chewelah is not one of those.”

Wight added that he feels his experience on the council, his knowledge of current issues and his involvement in the community make him a good candidate.

“I utilize our local businesses and I care about our city’s current businesses as well as business growth,” Wight said. “I keep the needs of our people upfront when voting. I will keep working hard to make sure the decisions made are in the best interest of all of our citizens.”

Ron Kheel could not be reached for comment. However since he will continue on to the general election we will re-run the story on this position closer to election time with his updated information.