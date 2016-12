Former Chewelah Cross Country runner Jared Rose ran 50 miles in the North Face Endurance Championships in California this year. In this photo, Rose is nearing the turnaround point of the championship in the Marin Headlands north of San Francisco. The 50-mile trail run featured over 11,000 feet worth of climbing. The distance is the same as running to the Spokane Airport from Chewelah (but that only includes 2,500 feet worth of climbing!) Courtesy photo