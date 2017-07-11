Chataqua: Taking the STAGE

Chataqua rich with talent on CenterStage…

Are you ready to rock?

The Chewelah City Park turns up the amps for Chataqua weekend with a multitude of vendors, food choices and entertainment. At the core of all this is CenterStage which hosts various acts and musicians that Entertainment Coordinator Nicole Alby spends the entire year putting together.

Chewelah Night kicks the big festival off Thursday, July 13 so that locals can enjoy the festival before everyone else comes into town. Chataqua officially goes July 14-16 with live music playing for a good chunk of that time. This year’s lineup with feature a lot of familiar acts that regular CenterStage-goers will recognize along with some fresh faces.

CHECKMATE REALITY

One of those new acts for this year will be local band “Checkmate Reality” which was started last year by a group of Jenkins Junior/Senior High School students. They will bring a mix of Jazz and Rock to the park and will perform at noon on Friday.

Checkmate Reality includes Rachael Larsen, Emma Larsen, Robert Hensz, Juston Hyden and Tim Estes. So far this year the group has played in both Kettle Falls and Cashmere. Their founding keyboard player returned to Germany after his exchange student year, so this summer Checkmate Reality has both male and female vocals, guitar, bass and violin in their repertoire.

Rachael plays the violin and tenor sax, Emma does the lead vocals; Robert plays bass guitar and also does vocals while Juston does guitar and vocals. Tim anchors things as the drummer.

Their Chataqua performance will feature three original songs written by the band along with a range of covers of popular songs across several genres.

OVERDRIVE KIRKLAND

Friday night will feature Overdrive Kirkland from 8 to 11 p.m., which was founded in 2011 and recently named the No. 1 cover band in Seattle by Gigmasters.

“They are a high energy group that plays a mixture of all types of genres that will have you off your feet in no time,” Entertainment Coordinator Nicole Alby said.

The band features 12 members, many of whom have been playing together for many years.

“We aren’t what the teens have on their iPods and we aren’t trying to be,” the band said in the Chataqua program. “We all have families, homes, kids, day jobs and full lives.”

They’ll do plenty of singing and dancing and have performed all over Washington.

THE POWERS

Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. will feature a group called The Powers which includes a member of the Kelly Hughes band. Based out of Coeur d’Alene, they will perform some Indy Folk with acoustic guitars and banjos.

“There will even be some fiddle fighting,” Alby said. “Something you don’t want to miss.”

MIDNIGHT RUN BAND

On Sunday morning at 10 a.m., the Midnight Run Band will perform on Center Stage. The local group Midnight Run has been together for over eight years in upper Stevens County, playing what they say is “only the best upbeat Rockin Blues & Rock.”

CHRIS RIESER & THE NERVE

Chataqua will also have several returning acts from last year. Chris Rieser and the Nerve will play on Thursday night from 8 to 10 p.m., featuring “180 proof rock” as the three-man band has been playing together for over 14 years.

KELLY HUGHES BAND

A Chataqua favorite, Kelly Hughes will headline Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. with its up-tempo country. Hailing from Stateline, the band said that it’s one hot bunch of pickers and grinners. The three hour show will be “knee-slappin’ fun” according to Kelly Hughes.

SAVANNAH BLAIN

Singer-songwriter Savannah Blain will take the stage from 1-2:30 p.m. on Friday. Drawing from influences Amy Winehouse, ZZ Ward and Adele, 19-year old Blain will feature her dynamic voice on Chataqua’s stage.

SPECTRA

Spectra is the Valley-grown band of Doug, Sally, Silas and Craig McQuain, all of whom have played together for many years using a variety of musical styles. They host Pro Jam Thursday evenings at Dan and Jo’s Bar and Grill in Valley while Doug is a DJ of “Dirt Road Blues” on KCHW Northern Lights Radio. They’ll take to the stage on Friday from 3-4:15 p.m.

SARA BROWN BAND

Stevens County musician Sara Brown will headline at Sunday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with her signature voice and instrumentals from guitarist Dave Keeley, drummer Brendan Cesaratto, bassist Jesse Brown and trombonist/keyboardist Brent Purvis. Their music ranges from traditional Irish music, to jazz, country and rock.

NON-MUSICAL ACTS

Local Kevin Wolfe also returns with his magic and hypnosis show that is known to wow Chataqua-goers. He’s be on stage Saturday from 1-2:45 p.m.

Other acts include the Northern Ballet Performing Arts on stage at 5 p.m. on Thursday, the Stevens County Stompers on Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and the Haran Irish Dancers on Sunday from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m.

“There are many talented performers in our area we are so thankful for them wanting to be apart of Chataqua,” Alby said. “From the amazing foods, crafts and entertainment Chataqua is the place to be!”

2017 CenterStage

Thursday, July 13 – Chewelah Night

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sara Cochran’s Piano Students

5:00 – 5:45 p.m. Northern Ballet & Performing Arts

5:45 – 6:00 p.m. Chewelah’s Honored Citizen Intro

6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Talent Show

8:00 – 10 p.m. chris rieser & the nerve

Friday, July 14

12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Checkmate Reality*

1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Savannah Blain

3:00 – 4:15 p.m. Spectra – Coffee House Jazz & Blues

5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Robbie Walden Band

8:00 – 11:00 p.m. Overdrive kirkland*

Saturday, July 15

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. 33 1/3*

11:15 a.m.- 12:45 p.m. Stevens County Stompers

12:45 p.m. Parade Awards

1:00 – 2:45 p.m. Kevin Wolfe – Magic & Hypnosis

3:15 – 5:00 p.m. Coeurimba

5:30 – 7:00 p.m. The Powers*

8:00 – 11:00 p.m. THE Kelly Hughes Band

Sunday, July 16

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Midnight Run Rockin’ Blues Band

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. An Dochas & the Haran Irish Dancers

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. THE Sara Brown band

*New for 2017

All times are approximate and subject to cancellation or change.

Sound & Lights by Bob Levan of All About Sound