Chamber learns about drug and alcohol abuse prevention

The Greater Springdale Loon Lake Chamber of Commerce met June 1 at the Springdale Fire Station.

Our guest Speaker was Rachel Montgomery who gave a very interesting talk about her life and why she came to Springdale to take on the job of coordinating prevention in the Springdale community.

Heroin was epidemic where she grew up, she said. To watch people destroy themselves is as if you were standing on the bank of a river and seeing drowning people floating by. Today, her job is not to rescue those people but rather to find out why they have gotten into the water. The water in this case is drug and alcohol abuse. She will see that the grant money awarded to the Springdale Together Coalition will be spent creating partnerships in the community and building healthy families, thereby creating community bonding.

A survey of kids in the local rural area found that 50 percent of children feel alone. The goal is to change this, Rachel said. Young people naturally group together so they must have healthy reasons to be in those groups. The next planning committee meeting will be June 20 at 3:30 p.m. at the Springdale church, where community partners will choose programs to grow a healthy community. Surrounding communities are included. Please come if you want to help save a life.