Cardiac Cougars battle down to the wire

With league play on the home stretch, and districts looming, both boys and girls played tight, competitive games, giving fans some heartburn

By Geno Ludwig/For The Independent

Two absolutely outstanding ballgames were played in the Jenkins High School gym last Tuesday night. Both teams battled until the final buzzer, and both games were not decided until the final blinks of the scoreclock.

In the opening game, with the score tied at 42-apiece and 3.1 seconds remaining of the clock, Lakeside’s Sienna Swannack swished a pair of free throws to defeat the Cougar girls by a 44-42 score.

Then, in the late game, Lakeside made five of six free throws during the final 19 seconds to hold back the Cougar boys, who lost to the visiting Eagles by a 52-46 score.

Both games were up for grabs. The Lady Chewelah battled back from a seven-point deficit in the final 5:33 to tie the score at 42-all on Kyrstan Miller’s inside shot with 19 seconds remaining.

But, they fouled Swannack on her drive to the hoop, resulting in her two game-winning free throws.

The Cougar guys had a 44-42 lead thanks to Ryder Robison’s breakaway bucket with 2:33 remaining in the game.

However, Lakeside responded with back-to-back baskets to reclaim the lead, 47-44, with 31 seconds left on the clock. Chewelah was forced to foul to get the ball, and the Eagles made the free throws necessary to stay ahead, dealing the league loss to the Cougars.

The two-point loss kept the Lady Cougars in third place with a 5-3 record. Although the narrow loss hurt, it was not like the 64-33 mugging they endured in the first meeting of the two teams.

The Cougar boys fell to 2-6 in the current league standings, but they remain in sixth place.

Over the weekend, The Cougars traveled to Medical Lake, where the boys upset the tenth-ranked Cardinals by a 47-45 score. The lady Cougars, however, lost to the Cardinals, 47-37. On Saturday, the Cougars returned to their home court to host Newport. The Lady Cougars held on late in the game to outlast the Grizzlies, 46-42. In the second game of the night, the Chewelah boys came out on the short end of a 56-46 final score.

LADY COUGARS LOSE TO EAGLES

The Lady Cougars (10-5) trailed 24-13 at halftime and had to fight their way back into the game. They accomplished that by outscoring Lakeside 10-2 in the third period, grinding the Eagle lead to a two- point spread, 34-32.

Lakeside (11-5) hit the first shot of the third period, but the rest of the period belonged to Chewelah, which went on a 10-point run. Aspen Katzer put back a rebound, Maggie Cobb drove the lane for a layup, and Krislyn Koler drained a short jumper in front of the rim to trim the Lakeside lead to 26-19.

Koler made one of two free throws, and Kyrstan Miller hit an inside shot off the glass, along with a free throw, to narrow the score even further to 26-23 at the end of the period.

Lakeside maintained a lead through most of the fourth period. The Eagles even stretched the gap to seven points, 30-23, with 5:33 remaining in the game.

Chewelah made a final assault. Jaelynn Skok made a free throw and Bailey Smith hit a shot from outside the arc. Katzer canned a short jumper from the side and Koler ran the lane for a layup. Now, it was a one-point game, 32-31, with 2:12 showing on the scoreclock.

Katzer hit another short shot at 0:55, and Miller tied the game at 35-35 with 0:19 to play. Nonetheless, after clawing their way back to knot the score, the Lady Cougars lost the game on the two free throws by Swannack.

Chewelah did have one more chance to tie or win the game with 3.1 seconds left, and they did fire a shot at the hoop.

A relay from Miller to Koler to Cobb got the ball down the court, but Cobb’s desperation shot at the buzzer was rejected by the rim.

Back in the first period, the two teams had fought to a 6-6 tie. Two inside shots by Miller and a jump-shot from the side by Koler accounted for Chewelah’s points.

The second quarter started out good, with the Lady Cougars taking a 10-6 on a pull-up jumper by Koler, followed by a rebound basket from Cobb. Then, however, the game took a turn for the worse for Chewelah as Lakeside went on a 16-point run to take the lead at 22- 10. The Eagles were giving the Cougars open outside shots, but they were off-target. Chewelah endured five minutes without scoring. A three-pointer by Koler finally ended the Lakeside string, but the Cougars went into the halftime break down 24-13.

A WEEKEND SPLIT

On Friday night at Medical Lake, the Lady Cardinals used their lopsided free throws advantage to remain undefeated at the top of the league standings. Chewelah shot only one free throw up until halftime. Medical Lake shot 20, eventually leading to a 47-37 loss for the Lady Cougars. Cobb and Koler shared high-point honors with 12 points each. Returning to their home court on Saturday night, the Lady Cougars grabbed a four-point lead in the first period and held onto it through the remainder of the game for a 46-42 league victory.

BOYS FALL IN ANOTHER LOSS AT THE LINE

The Lakeside boys (8-8) made only one free throw through the first three periods of last Tuesday’s game. The visiting Eagles were one-for-13 from the line. Unfortunately for the Chewelah Cougars (9-8), they suddenly became sharpshooters in the fourth period, netting 10 of 12 through the final eight minutes to forge ahead for a 52-46 league triumph.

Ryder Robison’s 15-point performance kept Chewelah in the game from start to finish. He hit a pair of identical jumpers in the first period to give the Cougars leads of 7-2 and 9-4. When Lakeside started to pull way in the second period, the senior forward drained two three-pointers that tied the score at 22-apiece. In the third period, when the Eagles again took a five-point lead, Robison hit this third three-point shot of the night. Then, he gave Chewelah its last lead, 44-42, with a layup off a steal from Nils Berger with less than three minutes left in the game.

It was a heart-breaking loss for the Cougars, who played so well at both ends of the floor but, in the end, came up shorthanded on the score board. Chewelah dropped to 2-6 in the league standings. Lakeside climbed to 5-3.

The Cougars got off to a good start, taking a 9-7 lead in the first period on baskets by Gavin Parrott, Robison, and Berger. Although Lakeside took a narrow lead in the second period, Chewelah stayed close with buckets from Ben Richmond, Parrott, Berger, and Robison, along with a couple of free throws from Elan Krausz. Robison’s second trey of the period knotted the score at 22-all.

Up until halftime, Lakeside had made only one of 10 free throws. Chewelah hit four out of 10 attempts.

Lakeside led by as many as six points through all of the third period, with the Cougars continually chomping at their wing feathers. A long jumper from the top of the key by Eli Hubert and a free throw by Jensen Holloway provided Chewelah’s only up to the midway point of the third period as Lakeside went ahead by six, 31-25. Robison’s third three of the game triggered another Cougar rally late in the period, teaming up with Owen Baldwin and Holloway to chop the Lakeside lead to 34-32.

The pattern continued into the fourth period as Lakeside grabbed another slim lead, and Chewelah bounced back to tie the score at a pair of 42s. A three-pointer by Baldwin, a three-point play by Parrott, an inside move by Krausz, and Robison’s break-away bucket gave the Cougars a 44-42 lead.

However, Lakeside replied with three-point shot and a driving layup to reclaim the lead, 47-44, with 31 seconds remaining in the game. This is when the Eagles unexpectedly became free throw marksmen, making seven of eight attempts from the line to hold back the Cougars, 52-46.

The game was exciting from start to finish, keeping fans on both sides of the gym in their seats until the final buzzer.

Robison was Chewelah’s sole double-digit scorer with 15 points, but eight Cougars contributed to the scorebook.

FIRE AND ICE

Elan Krausz went ballistic inside a grove of tall Medical Lake Redwoods last Saturday night as he led the Cougars to a 47-45 upset victory over the tenth-rated Cardinals. Krausz scored a team-high 13 points, and the Chewelah defense limited Medical Lake to its lowest point total in eight games. Nine Cougars scored, and every point was needed, making it a team win for the Cougars.

Chewelah trailed at halftime 21-20, but the Cougars outscored the Cardinals 27-24 after the break. It was Medical Lake’s second loss of the league season.

On the following night in their home gym, on the other hand, the Cougars came out as flat as road pizzas against Newport with their lackadaisical play at the beginning of the game ended up costing them the contest.

Chewelah did not hit a shot from the floor in the first period. In fact, the Cougars did not put up vary many shots. They were like deer in the high beams. Instead, most of the action went in the opposite direction as the visiting Grizzlies took an 11-2 lead. Two free throws by Dakota Kroiss with 32 seconds left in the first quarter kept the Cougars from being goose-egged.

Coach Tyler Goldman used some boisterous, animated, motivating words to rally his troops between periods, and they responded.

Griffin Stroyan came off the bench to enjoy his most productive night on the court as he hit Chewelah’s first shot of the game early in the second period. His basket kick-started the Cougars, and they went on to play an even game against the Grizzlies through the remaining three periods. He and Krausz combined for 20 points.

But, in the end, Chewelah’s slow start came back to haunt them at the final buzzer with the score clock displaying Visitors 56, Cougars 46.

Stroyan and Krausz each finished the game with 10 points.