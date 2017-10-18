Candidate’s Forum: Economy, taxes, infrastructure, millenials

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Last Wednesday night, candidates for the area gathered to talk about the topics that will affect you after the upcoming election…

Economy. Taxes. Infrastructure. Millennials.

These were some of the topics the latest forum for local and state candidates at Jenkins Junior Senior High School touched on in front of a crowd at the public Wednesday night, Oct. 11.

Those running for the state legislature along with mayoral, city council and Chewelah school board members spoke to a variety of questions collected and presented by the Chewelah Chamber of Commerce.

We’re going to break down those issues by topic in a hopefully digestible format for your reading pleasure.

EDUCATION FUNDING

When asked how the state legislature should address education funding, state rep and senate candidates for the 7th legislative district had varying views on the latest budget passed.

“This year they got really close,” Democrat State Senate Candidate Karen Hardy of Valley said. “They passed a budget funding for K-12 but didn’t fund pre-education and there are some real question with special ed.”

Hardy, who opened the meeting with her introductory statements saying that under current representation, economic development has been flat – including housing and jobs.

“By every indicator, development has been flat.” Hardy said. We’re losing opportunity. I’m asking for your vote tonight because we can’t keep doing the same thing and expect things to change.”

Hardy’s major concern with education funding was the lack of a capital budget, as the legislature remains gridlocked on passing one because of the Hirst Decision concerning water rights. Hardy said without the capital budget schools were unable to do brick and mortar work for their schools.

“When we say we’re going to fund education, we fund education,” Hardy said.

Shelly Short, the 7th legislative district Republican senator from Addy, pointed out that half of the state’s budget is now dedicated to funding education.

“There are a number of things that I’m proud that we’ve done,” Short said. “We know there’s work to do.”

Short added that Republicans had proposed to take cash from the capital budget to fund schools but the democrat leader of the Capital Budget Committee would not agree.

“I have to say if we’re going to fund education, mental health and infrastructure with the capital budget we need to fix Hirst and it’s not a simple thing,” Short said.

Short said in her introductory statements that “unlike my opponent I have been working to protect the 7th district in the legislature for over eight years, including fighting for school levy equalization payments, fighting against school district consolidation, and fighting for critical access hospital funding, all which the Seattle Democrats oppose.”

She referenced HiTest moving to Newport and while it’s a shame it’s not coming to Stevens County, it’s still positive change for the area.

7th legislative district Democrat state representative candidate Susan Swanson said that she didn’t think a tax increase to personal property was the right approach but it was the approach the state legislature used to get it done.

In her introductory statement, Swanson said that “after seeing empty storefronts and homeless on main streets, I want to use my listening skills to get everyone’s concerns and make real changes.”

Swanson said that Republicans have been unapologetic with how they’ve held the capital budget hostage, leaving 19,000 jobs in limbo because projects are on hold and schools can’t work on new facilities.

“We need to look at our budget and put education first and people and children first,” Swanson said.

Current Republican state representative Jacquelin Maycumber said that education dollars are based on land property values and – due to the Hirst decision – those property values to go down.

“Right now, passing the capital budget without fixing Hirst would be a failure,” she said.

She said the capital budget is based on property values and taxes and you can’t have a future bill with current property values used. She also expressed the difficulties of schools trying to pass local levies when property taxes will increase already.

In Maycumber’s introductory statements, she said “I decided to run because I wanted to make sure my children have somewhere to come back to and work.”

MAYORAL OPENING STATEMENTS

With the hotly contested mayoral race in the spotlight, challenger Bob Belknap said he was the open government candidate and added it’s a matter of inclusion to see how the city government is run in his opening statements.

“I was really shocked to see Chewelah runs its committee meetings in secret,” Belknap said.

Current mayor Dorothy Knauss said Chewelah has been in dire straights two times during her career (1979 and 2012) and through her leadership she was able to make the city financially sound both times. As mayor the town has not faced an audit finding during her tenure. She said the city also has a wonderful police force and no employee lawsuits.

“So the city is running smoothly and I’m a firm believer in open government,” Knauss said, adding that for the first time in the city’s history, the mayor is avaliable five hours a day for open office hours.

CHEWELAH CITY POOL

A hot topic for the mayor’s race in Chewelah and a point some city council candidates also touched on was the Chewelah City pool.

Current mayor Dorothy Knauss said that repairing the pool would cost a lot of money – $400,000 – according to Pool World of Spokane’s reports to the city.

“I am not against having a pool, I would love to have a swimming pool,” Knauss said.

The problem is the cost, she added, saying that opponent Bob Belknap said he was going to form a pool foundation and repair the pool at no cost to the city. Belknap had referenced grants but with the issue of grants for the pool, Knauss said, is that grants are always a cost to the city money because there is a match requirement.

“The thing I see as important is having resources for our roads and streets,” Knauss said. “The pool is used by a limited amount of people while 2,600 people use our roads.”

Belknap said that Knauss is good at keeping the budget together but said there are a lot of things done by the city that are special interests, citing the Chewelah airport.

“Dorothy shut down the pool quickly and she did it on purpose,” Belknap said.

Belknap said he brought experts in and said that repairing the pool was mitigatable but “that’s shut down now, Dorothy has her way of doing things so let her come up with it,” he said.

Belknap suggested putting together a community development group where the special interest groups can come together to work and find funding.

City council member at large John Wight said the council hates the thought of losing the pool.

“There is nothing there to save,” he said. “We’ve hired people to look at the pool and to work with what is existing would be throwing money away.”

He said there is a five-year plan with the roads and the city is working with the state for grants to better their conditions.

City council position No. 2 candidate Cori Wuesthoff said the city needs to take a balanced approach.

“Children need something to do, they need a pool,” she said. “Parents need to get to work by driving on our streets.”

Wuesthoff said there were more people at the one “save the pool” meeting earlier this year than at any city council meeting. She asked people to come to city council meetings to see each side of the matter.

“Let’s put it all together to get things done,” she said.

Wuesthoff in her opening statements said the crime rate is going sky high and top concerns for the city need to be a built up police force, more revenue and the city needs to welcome new people and businesses into town.

Current city council person No. 2 Dee Henderson said the issue of the pool isn’t easy because it is old and leaking. She said that was the reason she reached out to the YMCA to see if there was a long-term solution with that organization.

“The YMCA isn’t an immediate solution, of course, but that it is possible for us to have the facility we want, if we can come together as a community, and work together toward that goal,” Henderson said later in an email with The Independent. “No, it’s not going to be free, either, but I, personally, am not going to give up on finding funding for it until we have an indoor pool that can benefit the entire area.”

She also expressed the importance of working on city roads.

“We have 29 miles of streets, that’s a big project,” Henderson said and added that the city also has to put money aside to save for much needed equipment used by city employees. Henderson said in her opening statements that she enjoys being on the city council and helping move the city forward with its future.

“In wake of the pool issues that we’ve been facing I reached out with the YMCA in hopes of partnering and eventually having a facility up here,” she said.

John Kabosky, a candidate for city council pos. No. 1 said that the pool has been a big controversy and that Chewelah has big budget problems ahead.

“We have to decide on whether we want to fund the pool, the airport, the firehouse at the golf course and roads,” Kabosky said. “There are some sidewalks in this city that look like they are from a third world country.”

Kabosky explained roads can be expensive and also said that the YMCA solution would take time and the current generation of kids may not be able to use the fruits of that partnership.

He said that the city will probably have to raise taxes or pass a bond for the pool, and said there needs to be a public meeting where the community can decide and vote on it.

Overall in his opening statements, Kabosky said that things are not going fine and that a change is needed.

“People talk about controlling growth but we don’t have growth to control,” he said.

He said grants could bring money into Chewelah to help with some of the big issues it is currently facing.

“We have million dollar issues it has to face,” Kabosky said

Nicole Norvell, a candidate running against Kabosky said that the money to fix the pool isn’t in the city budget right now.

“We don’t have the money right now,” Norvell said. “We’re working on it and hopefully everybody can work on it so someday we can figure it out.”

In her opening statements she said her background in civil engineering and grant writing would be invaluable in helping maintain the city’s infrastructure including water, sewer and roads.

SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE

All school board candidates at the meeting agreed that one of the biggest challenges for the school district is its infrastructure.

“We don’t know how McCleary is going to impact the school district yet and future levies,” school board candidate for pos. No. 1 Judy Bean said. “What responsibility will be bourne by the community is a question all of us will have to be facing.”

Bean’s opening statements also touted her experience as a teacher, principal, district official and college professor that she could bring to the position.

Current school board member Lori Larsen in the No. 4 at-large position said that facilities are a concern and there needs to be a focus on building safety and longevity.

“I felt important to get in the last levy campaign,” Larsen said. “We just had the celebration with the track and we feel we’ve built part of Chewelah’s future.”

Larsen said the district will need community engagement on what project they need to tackle next while continuing to keep students learning. Her opening statements touched on her qualifications having helped form Columbia Virtual Academy and serving on the Valley School District as an administrator. She also pointed out her opponent had not been to any of the candidate forums.

“I am the serious candidate in my race I want to get out there how much I care about this school,” Larsen said.

T.O. Bakken, Bean’s opponent in the election for pos. No. 1, said that school buildings need improvements and added that it requires open communication with the school board is paramount and that she is a teacher at CVA and also taught at Seattle Community College.

“My background is that of an educator but most importantly I’m a member of the community,” she said.

Clint Kirry, running unopposed for school board, said that issues concerning school infrastructure include JJSHS school’s boiler and plumbing along with the HVAC system at Gess Elementary.

“This room you’re sitting in right right now is overused to the point where it’s unsafe,” Kirry said pointing around the school cafeteria. “It’s used for band concerts and productions where there are more people than this whole room allows.”

He said the cheapest way to do that would be to pass a bond which drives state matching funds, but since the community has been resistant to that, the school district may have to tackle things one piece at a time through levies which is more expensive.

CHALLENGES FACING CURRENT MILLENNIALS AND HEALTHCARE

When the issue of the current generation of millennials not being able to afford healthcare was asked, candidates showcased their different views on the matter.

Republican State Senator Shelly Short said that with Obamacare, there were a number of lost private providers. She said that people should be able to purchase insurance from providers across state lines and pick plans a la carte.

“There are a number of things I think will work here,” Short said. “We don’t need them purchasing a plan at a level they don’t need. I don’t want to see the state reduce the number of plans and opportunities to choose.”

Democrat State Senate Candidate Susan Swanson said she would champion the issue and work on finding a sensible solution with healthcare insurance.

Republican State Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber said that people don’t have choices now.

“I cosponsored a bill that would make sure insurance companies didn’t leave the district,” Maycumber said. “They’re leaving and they’re going places where they can make money.”

Maycumber said a lack of competition means high prices for plans and said when reduced to a single payer the lack of competitive forces force the cost onto the individual.

“Pend Oreille County has one choice and Ferry County has one choice for insurance,” she said.

Democrat State Senate Candidate Karen Hardy said the way to fix this is a single payer system.

“You want to know how to fix this? Single payer,” Hardy said. “I see a lot of eyes rolling but let me explain.”

Hardy said without the ACA people like herself and her daughter could not get insurance.

“Health insurance is a right not a privilege,” she said. “If we can save people from hurricanes and protect the second amendment, why can’t we protect your health.”

She said it’s not socialized medicine but one payer – the government pays the private sector. She said it would cut out 20-30 percent of the administrative costs and prices would be standardized.

“Look around the world and everybody else is doing it,” Hardy said. “Washington state has the ability to lead with the ACA. It has not been killed yet and there is a way to leverage it so we can expand medicaid and there is a way to cover every single person.”

CHEWELAH BUSINESS FRIENDLY?

The mayoral candidates were asked what Chewelah should do to be more business friendly.

Bob Belknap said that his idea would be to form a community development commission where instead of a group of a few people, it would be open to anyone who wanted to show up and help with the process.

Belknap added that towns like Cashmere have done a lot in the way of beautifying the city, asking for compliance from people to beautify the town.

Current mayor Dorothy Knauss said she organized a committee with the ski hill, golf course, casino, chamber of commerce, healthcare professionals and the library to come up with a five year, ten year and 15 year plan for the city.

“The two things we needed to start with were broadband and hotels for people who want to ski and golf,” Knauss said.

She referenced charter cable coming in with 100 megabit service for the community and how businesses will be more apt to move here when the internet situation is better.

Knauss said she is reaching out for ideas with people of many viewpoints, including millennials on how to help bring jobs and businesses into town.

CHEWELAH AIRPORT AND GOLF COURSE

City council candidates discussed the issues currently facing Chewelah North, including development, the airport and a firehouse.

John Wight said that buying the airport would provide opportunity for small industry to come and DNR could possible have a fueling station to use it as a base. He said the city is working on the fire hall but they’re just not there with the funding yet.

Cori Wuesthoff said that the current issue with a taxiway easement that was overgrown should have been maintained by the city.

“One of the people up at the golf course asked for the easement to be cleared and even said he could fund it but that shouldn’t be his problem,” Wuesthoff said. “If we have an airport it should be maintained and we shouldn’t let trees grow on the easement. We have a problem.”

Dee Henderson agreed and said it shouldn’t have been allowed to be overgrown.

“We are actively working on options to buy the airport so it can be ours and not to just lease the land,” Henderson said. “The fire station up there is something we desperately need.”

John Kabosky said the public needs to see the details of the airport, see if it will pay for itself and what regulations the city would be subject to.

“We need to see if it has the potential to make money, then I would support that,” he said. “There are some tough decisions about what we want regarding the airport and the firehouse.”

Kabosky also asked out loud about what the costs are on the easement issue and if the city or the residents are responsible for that.

Nicole Norvell, responding specifically to the question about the firehouse and the development on the hill, said while development is going well the response time up at the golf course for fire is too slow in order to keep the community safe.

“More development in and around the city means more money spent at local businesses which puts more money directly into our community,” she said.