Campfires prohibited in many northeast Washington counties

(By WA DNR)

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today campfire restrictions on lands that it protects in many northeast Washington counties.

Effective 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2017:

All campfires are prohibited in Ferry, Lincoln north of Highway 2, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens counties.

Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map at fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/ and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels map at dnr.wa.gov/ifpl.

DNR’s wildfire mission

Administered by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, DNR is responsible for preventing and fighting wildfires on 13 million acres of private, state and tribal-owned forestlands. DNR is the state’s largest on-call fire department and participates in Washington’s coordinated interagency approach to firefighting.